July 30, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trump Surrogate Suggests Consumer Protection Agency Head Should Be Ousted
Posted on Jul 30, 2017
Next on the Trump administration’s list of targeted institutions may well be the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). According to a report by The Hill, former Trump campaign manager and current surrogate Corey Lewandowski on Sunday called Trump to “re-look at firing Richard Cordray, the [head of the] CFPB. He is a person who is all but running for governor in the state of Ohio and he’s sitting in federal office right now.”
When asked during the interview on Sunday’s episode of “Meet the Press” why he seemed so focused on Cordray’s firing, and whether he had a client who might be invested in the outcome, Lewandowski insisted that he has no conflict of interest, stating outright, “No, no. I have no clients whatsoever.” However, as a Media Matters report points out, this may not be the case:
According to a Politico report, Cordray likely does intend to run for governor of Ohio, though he has not announced any concrete plans along those lines. In order to mount a campaign, he would legally have to leave his post at the consumer bureau before his term expires in July 2018. His departure would be a gift to Republicans, who have long been attempting to gut the bureau. Politico elaborates:
As such, the CFPB, the brainchild of Senator Elizabeth Warren, has been a menace to political profiteers with close ties to Wall Street. It was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and shields consumers from some of the predatory lending practices that wreaked financial havoc a decade ago. Congressional Republicans and other opponents have argued that the agency represents yet another example of governmental overreach.
The Washington Post notes that Lewandowski isn’t the only GOP operative on the warpath when it comes to the CFPB:
The CFPB’s critics range beyond strictly Republican ranks, but given the agency’s origin story and actions since its inception, it’s clear why the current administration would want to do away with it. Whether the CFPB can survive a potential change in leadership, not to mention the Trump presidency in general, remains to be seen.
—Posted by Emily Wells
