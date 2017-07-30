Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 30, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Dance of Death
 By Chris Hedges
The Republican Failure to Repeal Obamacare Is Hardly the End of the Story
 By Robert Reich / RobertReich.org
On One Fine Day in May, 87% of Italy’s Electricity Came From Renewables
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Trump Surrogate Suggests Consumer Protection Agency Head Should Be Ousted
Health Care Sows Rift Between Progressive Left and Democratic Party Stalwarts
Trump’s Get-Tough Speech to Police Touches Off a Backlash
The War on Drugs Is a Failure, so Jeff Sessions Is All for It

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Eugene Puryear on Mass Incarceration and Growing Youth Radicalism (Video)
Hamilton Fish: Democrats Have Failed to Provide a ‘Viable Vision for the American Voters’

Animation
Peak Satire Moonshot (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Gospel of Self
 By Elizabeth Bruenig
‘Detroit’: It Looks Like Vietnam, but It’s the USA
 By Carrie Rickey
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Bring Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
 By Jordan Riefe
Russian Punk Band Pussy Riot Is Creating an ‘Immersive Theatre Project’
 By Emma Niles

Truthdig Bazaar
Wild Men: Ishi and Kroeber in the Wilderness of Modern America

Wild Men: Ishi and Kroeber in the Wilderness of Modern America

By Douglas Cazaux Sackman
$18.96
Stranger to History: A Son’s Journey Through Islamic Lands

Stranger to History: A Son’s Journey Through Islamic Lands

By Aatish Taseer
$16.00

Jr. Spaghetti Tank

$21
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Trump Surrogate Suggests Consumer Protection Agency Head Should Be Ousted

Posted on Jul 30, 2017

  Next on the chopping block: The CFPB? (Ted Eytan / flickr)(CC-BY-SA)

Next on the Trump administration’s list of targeted institutions may well be the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). According to a report by The Hill, former Trump campaign manager and current surrogate Corey Lewandowski on Sunday called Trump to “re-look at firing Richard Cordray, the [head of the] CFPB. He is a person who is all but running for governor in the state of Ohio and he’s sitting in federal office right now.”

When asked during the interview on Sunday’s episode of “Meet the Press” why he seemed so focused on Cordray’s firing, and whether he had a client who might be invested in the outcome, Lewandowski insisted that he has no conflict of interest, stating outright,  “No, no. I have no clients whatsoever.” However, as a Media Matters report points out, this may not be the case:

But later in the show, Politico reporter Eliana Johnson noted that Lewandowski “is appearing at a fundraiser August 3 for a Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate, despite his claim that he has no business interests in this,” prompting Todd to exclaim, “Now we know the motivation there.” BuzzFeed reported on July 25 that Lewandowski has been advertised as a “special guest” at the August 3 fundraiser for Rep. Jim Renacci. BuzzFeed also reported that Renacci helped Lewandowski land a speaking slot to the City Club of Cleveland, which will take place the same day as the fundraiser.

According to a Politico report, Cordray likely does intend to run for governor of Ohio, though he has not announced any concrete plans along those lines. In order to mount a campaign, he would legally have to leave his post at the consumer bureau before his term expires in July 2018. His departure would be a gift to Republicans, who have long been attempting to gut the bureau. Politico elaborates:

Under law, President Donald Trump can’t replace Cordray without firing him for cause, an act that carries its own political risk given the bureau’s popularity with the public — including among Trump voters. And Congress can’t reign in the agency with spending cuts because it’s funded through the Federal Reserve and not subject to appropriations.

As such, the CFPB, the brainchild of Senator Elizabeth Warren, has been a menace to political profiteers with close ties to Wall Street. It was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and shields consumers from some of the predatory lending practices that wreaked financial havoc a decade ago. Congressional Republicans and other opponents have argued that the agency represents yet another example of governmental overreach.

The Washington Post notes that Lewandowski isn’t the only GOP operative on the warpath when it comes to the CFPB:

Lewandowski is not the first Republican to call for Cordray’s ouster. Before Trump even took office, Sens. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) wrote a letter pressing the incoming administration to fire Cordray. The next month, Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, similarly called for Cordray’s dismissal.

“Personnel is policy,” Hensarling said on Fox Business Network at the time. “So the president, I would urge him to immediately fire the head of the Orwellian-named Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.”

The CFPB’s critics range beyond strictly Republican ranks, but given the agency’s origin story and actions since its inception, it’s clear why the current administration would want to do away with it. Whether the CFPB can survive a potential change in leadership, not to mention the Trump presidency in general, remains to be seen.

—Posted by Emily Wells

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 