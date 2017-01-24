|
|
January 24, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Trump Signs Executive Order to Withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership
Posted on Jan 24, 2017
President Trump took a major step Monday to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal considered one of the major achievements of the Obama administration.
In an executive order, one of several carried out Monday, Trump effectively ended U.S. participation in the 12-nation deal.
“The TPP—which has also included Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Brunei—would have slashed tariffs for American imports and exports with those countries,” CNN summarized. “In exchange, the United States had negotiated labor, environmental and intellectual property protections that major businesses sought. The deal’s critics complained that it didn’t directly address the issue of currency manipulation.”
This move not only fulfilled one of Trump’s major campaign promises, but indicated his administration’s shift from traditional Republican policies. The New York Times reports:
Indeed, many have worried that China can now “extend its reach” as an economic leader. And top Republicans seemed outraged at the loss of business opportunity that the TPP would have afforded.
“I don’t see any benefit in trying to crawl back into our shell as a country,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told CNN.
Others, however, applauded the move. Many progressives opposed the TPP during Barack Obama’s administration, and they celebrated the collapse of the deal.
“I am glad the Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead and gone,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday.
Multiple labor groups also celebrated the news. Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, said:
Trump has said that, as president, he would negotiate leaving the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which some see as an impossible task.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation