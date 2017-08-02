|
August 2, 2017

President Trump Pushes Yet Another Problematic Immigration Bill
Posted on Aug 2, 2017
President Trump on Wednesday endorsed a new GOP Senate bill that would slash legal immigration levels over a decade, apparently aimed at dramatically reducing legal immigration overall. The bill is a modified version of legislation proposed in April, which would have cut immigration in half, and focuses on cutting back what is known as “chain migration”—ways of immigrating to the U.S. based on family ties.
The new Republican bill, called the RAISE Act (short for Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act) is co-authored by Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue. It would alter the immigration screening process to favor English speakers with the purported ability to support themselves financially and demonstrate skills that will benefit the economy. It would also, according to the president, prohibit recently arrived green-card holders from receiving welfare. Trump problematically referred to this as a “merit-based” system on Wednesday.
Writes The Washington Post:
Trump declares the bill to be the most significant immigration reform in half a century. He says that one of the main motivations to pass the bill is to prevent the displacement of American workers—a claim that’s echoed by Cotton, who has said that while immigrant rights groups might view the current system as a “symbol of American virtue and generosity,” he sees it “as a symbol we’re not committed to working-class Americans and we need to change that.”
To the contrary, studies suggest this evaluation is somewhat misleading:
An article posted on Politico included similar opinions:
Trump’s elevation of immigration to the forefront of his agenda likely represents a bid to pull public attention away from the recent GOP defeat on health care. This latest immigration bill’s chances are slim in the Senate, given that it would require 60 GOP votes to thwart a Democratic filibuster. Trump has hammered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter, insisting that McConnell abolish the filibuster to better enable the GOP to pass its legislative agenda.
—Posted by Emily Wells
