|
|
June 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Accord, Drawing Fire from Opponents Around the Globe (Video)
Posted on Jun 1, 2017
If it wasn’t clear before, on Thursday it became glaringly obvious that climate change has become a bitterly partisan issue in the United States. Following days of heightened speculation, President Trump announced that he would reverse his predecessor’s work by taking the U.S. off the list of countries supporting the Paris climate agreement.
Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Trump made it clear that he would make good on his campaign pledge to pull his country’s name from the international consortium of nations working to combat climate change. The president couched his comments in a way that made the terms of the Paris deal the main problem, and he seemed to leave the door open to another version that better suited his terms.
In other words, it was all about the deal—or at least that was Trump’s pitch (via The New York Times):
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was among those applauding Trump for, as McConnell put it, “dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs,” although as the Times pointed out, the GOP was not entirely united on the topic:
And for Sen. Bernie Sanders and other vocal opponents of Trump’s decision, the president’s move represents a raw deal for not just the U.S., but the planet itself (via Sanders’ official website):
Former Vice President Al Gore echoed Sanders’ words in his own statement:
Economist Robert Reich took issue with Trump’s claim that his choice was made to promote America’s best business interests:
Wired posted a report in anticipation of Thursday’s news that broke down the actual future prospects for the fossil-fuel, alternative and other energy markets:
Speaking of business, as he teased earlier this week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made good on his own pledge and removed himself from the lineup of President Trump’s business advisers to send a pointed message.
And taking a similar tone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in stating that the European Union would forge ahead with its own alliances and on its own terms:
As for Trump’s talk of renegotiation, it might be “no deal” for some of the countries at the table:
The Weather Channel made a kind of Op-Ed page out of its homepage after Trump’s speech while making the company’s stance on climate change far clearer than the air above Los Angeles:
Watch Trump’s announcement in full below (Note: Trump first appears in the video around the 39:30 mark):
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation