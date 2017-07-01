|
|
July 1, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Trump Gender-Equality Pick Bethany Kozma Is Unfit to Serve
Posted on Jul 1, 2017
Add another person to the unfit-for-their-positions file. In line with its record, the Trump administration has appointed Bethany Kozma, who led a campaign to restrict bathroom access for transgender students, to the role of senior adviser for gender equality and women’s empowerment in the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The position is meant to strategize for global reductions in economic, educational and health-related gender disparities through global projects.
Kozma held positions in the White House and Department of Homeland Security under George W. Bush and opposed Obama administration guidelines for schools to let transgender students use their preferred gender pronouns and restrooms. According to a Buzzfeed report, groups resisting LGBT rights are celebrating Kozma’s appointment:
Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, an LGBT advocacy group, is less thrilled. “When you Google the name Bethany Kozma, the first hit is a screed against transgender youth, but that’s not surprising since President Trump has been recruiting from a pool of the most vehemently anti-LGBTQ activists to run our great nation,” Ellis said. “At a time when transgender women are facing rising levels of violence and income inequality, appointing someone to this post who has dedicated their life to harming transgender youth is a slap in the face to LGBTQ Americans and a huge leap in the wrong direction, which could place some of the most marginalized Americans directly in harm’s way.”
Kozma’s anti-trans views are well-documented. She wrote several pieces for The Daily Signal, a publication managed by The Heritage Foundation. Her appointment contrasts with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ promise to aggressively enforce federal hate crime laws, specifically when there are transgender victims—though he opposed a 2009 law that expanded federal hate crimes protections to include sexual orientations.
—Posted by Emily Wells.
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation