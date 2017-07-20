|
|
July 20, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
President Trump Doesn’t Have a Handle on Health Care, Times Interview Confirms
Posted on Jul 20, 2017
Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, The New York Times released a partial transcript of Donald Trump’s first interview in weeks involving members of the press who aren’t from Fox News. The transcript underscores how Trump’s general incompetence on the issue of health care guarantees an uphill battle for the Republican-led Senate to achieve any sort of accord:
Trump doesn’t derive his numbers from any data circulated during the recent health care debates—despite his claim of “I know a lot about health care” later in the Times interview—and a $12 annual payment for health insurance surely does not exist. Despite his postelection promises of “lower deductibles” and “insurance for everybody,” the president has yet to propose or support a plan that would actually do so. He said that the bill was “mean” and agreed with Fox’s Tucker Carlson when told that those who would be hurt most by Trumpcare would be his own voters.
Trump’s fumbles in the interview during discussions about plenty of other topics. But while many of his statements are able to be debunked with a simple fact-checking exercise, the interview is potently and strangely illustrative of a confused mindset. For one, he believes that the FBI director reports to him and not to the attorney general:
He also seemed perplexingly fixated on French President Emmanuel Macron’s handshake from his recent visit to Paris for Bastille Day:
His claimed that his speech in Poland got (unverified) rave reviews:
Perhaps most compellingly, he complained about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, blaming him for many of his problems after Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation:
The New York Times also released audio of some portions of the interview—perhaps to suggest that the paper’s staffers are not, despite accusations from the White House to the contrary, purveyors of fake news.
The Times on Thursday also published a follow-up piece titled “Trump Made Several Misleading Claims in His Times Interview,” debunking Trump’s understanding of how health insurance functions, calling him out for falsely claiming that Akie Abe, the wife of the Japanese Prime Minister does not speak English, for incorrectly recounting the history of the FBI, and more.
—Posted by Emily Wells
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation