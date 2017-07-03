Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 3, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig.
Ear to the Ground
Larry's List
Email this item Print this item

Trump Did Us All a Favor: He Helped Us Agree That Health Care Is a Right

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Phalinn Ooi / CC-BY-2.0

Trumpcare has turned single-payer opponents into unwitting proponents; nonpartisan journalism may be on its way out, and maybe that’s a good thing; meanwhile, much media coverage of the war in Syria has been questionable. These discoveries and more below.

Finally Everyone Agrees: Health Care Is a Human Right
Let’s hope we all remember the moral arguments about health care once the Trump administration ends.

From Ptolemy to GPS, the Brief History of Maps
We now have the whole world in our hands, but how did we get here?

Do We Need a New Constitutional Convention?
When the country’s most prominent critic of the Constitution writes a commentary on the most famous defense of that Constitution, it is an event.

The Short, Unhappy Life of a Libertarian Paradise
The residents of Colorado Springs undertook a radical experiment in government. Here’s what they got.

I’m In Awe of the Liars at the Los Angeles Times
I felt kind of like the less-dumb guy in the movie “Idiocracy” in Los Angeles Superior Court a week ago, when I watched a lawyer for the Los Angeles Times defame me and twist the facts to a level rarely seen outside a White House press briefing.

Lawmakers Approve Language Revoking War Authority
The House Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved an amendment that would revoke a 2001 law giving the president authority to undertake war against al Qaeda and its affiliates unless a replacement provision is created.

Goodbye Nonpartisan Journalism. And Good Riddance.
Disinterested reporting is overrated.

With CNN Flap, Media’s Trump-Era Identity Crisis Continues
Last year, Trump turned his opponents into cartoon characters. This year, it’s us

What Killed Single-Payer In California?
If single-payer can’t pass with Democratic super-majorities in the Golden State, that raises serious questions about any national effort.

Media’s Propaganda War on Syria in Full Flow
If you wish to understand the degree to which a supposedly free western media are constructing a world of half-truths and deceptions to manipulate their audiences, keeping us uninformed and docile, then there could hardly be a better case study than their treatment of Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.

Typos Are Only a Hint of What Latest Times Staff Cuts Might Deliver
Walkouts at the New York Times Thursday made clear that the most at-risk newsroom role is copyediting.

Now American Jews Are Angry
When it comes to the Western Wall, suddenly U.S. Jews are liberals, criticizing Israel. Did they ever fight for the right of Palestinians to worship freely?

On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.

A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.

