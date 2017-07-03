|
Trump Did Us All a Favor: He Helped Us Agree That Health Care Is a Right
Posted on Jul 3, 2017
Trumpcare has turned single-payer opponents into unwitting proponents; nonpartisan journalism may be on its way out, and maybe that’s a good thing; meanwhile, much media coverage of the war in Syria has been questionable. These discoveries and more below.
Finally Everyone Agrees: Health Care Is a Human Right
From Ptolemy to GPS, the Brief History of Maps
Do We Need a New Constitutional Convention?
The Short, Unhappy Life of a Libertarian Paradise
I’m In Awe of the Liars at the Los Angeles Times
Lawmakers Approve Language Revoking War Authority
Goodbye Nonpartisan Journalism. And Good Riddance.
With CNN Flap, Media’s Trump-Era Identity Crisis Continues
What Killed Single-Payer In California?
Media’s Propaganda War on Syria in Full Flow
Typos Are Only a Hint of What Latest Times Staff Cuts Might Deliver
Now American Jews Are Angry
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
