February 1, 2017

Trump Cut Mortgage Aid to Home Buyers During First Day in Office
Posted on Feb 1, 2017
During his first hour in office, the president who vowed to protect working class Americans ordered the U.S. government to end its policy of helping millions of home buyers cover the cost of their mortgages.
The Federal Housing Administration insures more than $1.1 trillion worth of mortgages on more than 7 million loans.
Consumer Affairs founding editor James R. Hood reports:
Read more here.
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
