Trump Administration Authorizes Short-Term Continuation of DACA Program
Posted on Jun 16, 2017
President Trump is keeping the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in place, at least for the short term. In a memorandum released late Thursday night, the administration stated it would continue DACA, an Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. At the same time, the memorandum revealed the elimination of another Obama-era program that was never implemented, known as Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA).
President Trump promised to eliminate DACA during his presidential campaign, but White House officials were quick to point out Friday that the decision to uphold DACA is not a guarantee that the program will exist in the future. The New York Times writes:
—Posted by Emma Niles
