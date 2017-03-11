|
|
March 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
State Secret Privilege Aims to Prevent CIA Testimony in Torture Lawsuit
Posted on Mar 11, 2017
The Trump administration is invoking a rarely used legal rule called the state secret privilege to keep Central Intelligence Agency officials from testifying in a federal lawsuit about the CIA’s interrogation methods.
The state secret privilege allows the government to withhold evidence from legal proceedings on the basis that the sensitive evidence would put national security at risk. In this case, the Trump administration hopes to keep top CIA officials from providing testimony in an ongoing lawsuit regarding interrogation methods at secret CIA detention centers.
The Times adds that the Obama administration did not invoke the state secrets privilege rule, but it was not opposed to doing so in the future.
President Trump incited controversy shortly after he took office when reports surfaced that he was considering reopening the CIA “black sites.” However, strong bipartisan opposition seems to have quelled that move.
One of the CIA officials involved in the lawsuit is Gina Haspel, the agency’s new deputy director. Haspel, who has worked for the CIA for decades, previously oversaw the torture of terrorism suspects and worked to destroy evidence of those interrogations.
Haspel was issued a subpoena last December. “After the C.I.A. announced on Feb. 2 that Ms. Haspel was President Trump’s choice as the agency’s deputy director, a lawyer for Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Jessen reminded the government of the subpoenas,” the Times continues. “The defendants said in their filings that Ms. Haspel, who ran one of the C.I.A.’s secret detention sites, was ‘centrally involved in the events alleged’ by the plaintiffs.”
The Federal District Court judge in the case must now decide “whether the state secrets privilege and other privileges claimed by the government were properly invoked to block that testimony and, if so, whether the case can go forward despite those restrictions,” the Times concludes.
Read the full report here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation