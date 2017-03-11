Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
March 11, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Truthdigger of the Week: Chance the Rapper, Advocate for Chicago’s Public Schools
 By Emma Niles
New York U.S. Attorney Fired After Refusing Trump Administration’s Request to Step Down
 By Deirdre Fulton / Common Dreams
How to Respond to EPA Chief Scott Pruitt’s Lie About Carbon Dioxide and Climate
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
State Secret Privilege Aims to Prevent CIA Testimony in Torture Lawsuit
The Debate Over WikiLeaks and Privacy Rights
Here’s What Happened While We Were Distracted by Donald Trump’s Tweets
‘A Day Without a Woman’ Strike Shuts Down Schools in Alexandria, Va.

A/V Booth
Fired ‘Marketplace’ Reporter Wonders: Is Objective Journalism Dead?
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Leads #NoDAPL March on Washington

Animation
Obamacare Lite (Video)

Arts & Culture
What Happened to the Female Directors of Hollywood? (Part 3)
 By Carrie Rickey
‘Cries From Syria’ Carries Heart-Rending Stories From the Civil War
 By Jordan Riefe
New Art Installation/Hotel Comes With a View of the Bethlehem Wall
Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty
 By Elaine Margolin

Truthdig Bazaar
Toleration in Political Conflict

Toleration in Political Conflict

Glen Newey
1107406307
The Watchdog That Didn’t Bark

The Watchdog That Didn’t Bark

$24.95

Fitted T-Shirt

$22
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

State Secret Privilege Aims to Prevent CIA Testimony in Torture Lawsuit

Posted on Mar 11, 2017

  Camp Delta, a CIA detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. (Screen shot via The Washington Post)

The Trump administration is invoking a rarely used legal rule called the state secret privilege to keep Central Intelligence Agency officials from testifying in a federal lawsuit about the CIA’s interrogation methods.

The state secret privilege allows the government to withhold evidence from legal proceedings on the basis that the sensitive evidence would put national security at risk. In this case, the Trump administration hopes to keep top CIA officials from providing testimony in an ongoing lawsuit regarding interrogation methods at secret CIA detention centers.

The New York Times reports:

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by two former detainees at C.I.A. secret prisons overseas and the representative of a third man who died in custody. If they prevail in the suit against the former military psychologists, James E. Mitchell and Bruce Jessen, who helped devise and run the interrogation program, it would be the first time an American civilian court has held anyone accountable for a role in developing counterterrorism policies after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The two former prisoners say they suffered lasting harm from their treatment at C.I.A. “black sites,” secret interrogation and detention centers that it operated overseas. Suleiman Abdullah Salim, a Tanzanian who may have been a victim of mistaken identity, was held in a darkened C.I.A. prison in Afghanistan and subjected to beatings, hanging in chains, sleep deprivation, and water dousing, which involves pouring ice water over detainees to create a sensation of drowning, according to a Senate report and interviews with him.

Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud, a Libyan also held in Afghanistan, who was likewise mentioned in the Senate report, described being slammed against a wall, shackled to the ceiling, locked in wooden boxes and also subjected to the ice water treatment. The third man, an Afghan named Gul Rahman, died in 2002 in a secret C.I.A. prison in Afghanistan after being left nearly naked and shackled to a wall in the cold.

The Times adds that the Obama administration did not invoke the state secrets privilege rule, but it was not opposed to doing so in the future.

President Trump incited controversy shortly after he took office when reports surfaced that he was considering reopening the CIA “black sites.” However, strong bipartisan opposition seems to have quelled that move.

One of the CIA officials involved in the lawsuit is Gina Haspel, the agency’s new deputy director. Haspel, who has worked for the CIA for decades, previously oversaw the torture of terrorism suspects and worked to destroy evidence of those interrogations.

Haspel was issued a subpoena last December. “After the C.I.A. announced on Feb. 2 that Ms. Haspel was President Trump’s choice as the agency’s deputy director, a lawyer for Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Jessen reminded the government of the subpoenas,” the Times continues. “The defendants said in their filings that Ms. Haspel, who ran one of the C.I.A.’s secret detention sites, was ‘centrally involved in the events alleged’ by the plaintiffs.”

The Federal District Court judge in the case must now decide “whether the state secrets privilege and other privileges claimed by the government were properly invoked to block that testimony and, if so, whether the case can go forward despite those restrictions,” the Times concludes.

Read the full report here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 