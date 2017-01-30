|
Trump’s Muslim Ban May Spark a Constitutional Crisis, Says Freedom of the Press Foundation Leader
Posted on Jan 30, 2017
If the White House is directing the Department of Homeland Security and its Customs and Border Protection wing to violate a court order to halt the deportation of green card holders and allow the detained to access lawyers, “the rule of law has completely broken down,” writes Trevor Timm at The Guardian. Timm, an American journalist, activist and lawyer who writes on national security and other issues, is a co-founder and the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation.
He says in The Guardian:
At the center of the chaos is top Trump adviser Stephen Bannon, who has been called a white nationalist by U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and whom Trump installed on the influential National Security Council “as part of a radical re-shuffling of the influential White House board of advisers that usually is composed of intelligence and military officials who provide the White House with guidance,” Timm writes. He continues:
“The Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence were removed from the NSC. As journalist Sarah Jeong put it on Twitter, national security ‘is such an emergency you have to ban Muslims. But also let’s replace chairman of joint chiefs with some guy with a garbage website.’ ”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
