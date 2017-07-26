|
Transgender People Cannot Serve in ‘Any Capacity’ in the U.S. Military
Posted on Jul 26, 2017
This policy shift reverses a 2016 decision made by the Obama administration that allowed transgender people to serve in the military. According to the Military Times, as of Oct. 1, transgender troops were allowed to receive medical care and change their gender identifications in the Pentagon’s personnel system. The defense secretary at the time, Ash Carter, said ending the ban was the right thing to do but “also gave the services until July 1 to develop policies to allow people already identifying as transgender to newly join the military, if they meet physical, medical and other standards, and have been stable in their identified genders for 18 months,” the Military Times reports.
On June 30, the eve of the deadline, James Mattis, Carter’s successor, delayed allowing transgender individuals into the military until Jan 1, 2018, at the earliest, calling for an official review of the policy’s impact on the armed forces.
Less than a month later, the conclusion was reached.
BBC reports:
In 2011, the U.S. military lifted its ban on allowing openly gay and lesbian servicemen and women into the armed forces (the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy). Some experts think Trump’s latest decision will now force transgender troops to hide their true identities.
“Don’t ask, don’t tell was a disastrous policy that harmed the military for almost two decades,” Aaron Belkin, director of the Palm Center, a think tank that studies gender and sexuality in the military, told the BBC, according to Radio New Zealand.
“It’s not clear why the president would want to bring it back now for transgender troops, when all the evidence suggests that inclusive policy benefits the military and discrimination hurts the military.”
Carter also was critical of Trump’s move. “To choose service members on other grounds than military qualifications is social policy and has no place in our military,” the former defense secretary said in a statement. “There are already transgender individuals who are serving capably and honorably.”
