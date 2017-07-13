|
Tobacco Industry Makes Strides in Trump’s Washington
Posted on Jul 13, 2017
President Trump may have promised to “drain the swamp” of lobbyists in Washington, but six months into his administration it seems the swamp is winning.
A new report published in The Guardian exposes how tobacco companies are gaining significant political victories under Trump, due to lobbying efforts and the fact that tobacco business insiders have been appointed to top positions in the president’s administration. Jessica Glenza explains:
The companies now securing regulatory wins are also partially responsible for Trump’s victory in the 2016 election. “For Trump’s inaugural celebration, Reynolds American gave $1m. Altria Group gave $500,000,” Glenza reports. “The US Chamber of Commerce, which has been fiercely pro-tobacco in recent years, gave $25,000.”
Prior to becoming president, Trump profited from tobacco companies, Glenza says. His past financial disclosures “show he earned up to $2.1m from tobacco holdings in diversified portfolios,” although he has since claimed (without offering any proof) to have sold his stocks.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and members of Trump’s administration including Vice President Mike Pence have deep ties to the tobacco industry. Glenza shows the links between tobacco company donations and pro-tobacco policymaking.
“Tobacco industry influence in Washington is pervasive, in many different ways,” longtime anti-tobacco advocate Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tells The Guardian. “As in so many areas, the promise to drain the swamp has been an extraordinary hypocrisy.”
Read the full report here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
