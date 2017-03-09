Here’s What Happened While We Were Distracted by Donald Trump’s Tweets

Federal agencies were undergoing important changes while reporters were obsessed with the president’s social media outbursts. Meanwhile, Norman Solomon points out that WikiLeaks’ recent CIA documents dump reveals that “our nation’s undermining of democracy is home-grown and self-actualized.” These discoveries and more below.

Everything Trump Did in His 6th Week That Really Matters

Behind the scenes, a lot happened this week at several federal agencies.

The Young Turks Are Beating Major Media Operations—on YouTube

They sat down with Laura Flanders to discuss the future of progressive media.

Give the CIA Credit

For months now, our country has endured the tacit denigration of American ingenuity.

Black People More Likely to Be Wrongfully Convicted of Murder, Study Shows

Black people convicted of murder or sexual assault are significantly more likely than their white counterparts to be later found innocent of the crimes, according to a review of nearly 2,000 exonerations nationwide over almost three decades.

Women at Work in 1917

For International Women’s Day 2017, Alan Taylor dug through the archives for a glimpse of what the workplace was like for women a century ago, in 1917.

Trump’s Split Screen: A Two-Hour Virtual Conversation Between the President and ‘Fox & Friends’

Early Tuesday morning, President Trump tuned into “Fox & Friends.”

The Timing, Source, and What’s Missing: WikiLeaks’ CIA Cyber Arsenal Dump Explained

How reliable is Vault 7, the information allegedly leaked from the Central Intelligence Agency? For starters, nothing stated by WikiLeaks or Assange should be taken at face value.

The New Anti-Boycott Law Is Anti-Zionist and Anti-Jewish

Frustrated by their failure to annex, right wingers exact a price tag from opponents of Jewish presence in the West Bank.

When Dissection Was a Criminal Punishment Worse Than Death

Harnessing the Power of the Criminal Corpse is an online exhibition that unearths the macabre history of anatomy and criminal punishment.

Goodbye to All That: Why Do Artists Reject the Art World?

Martin Herbert’s latest book is a collection of essays about 10 artists who play with the system, struggle against it, or walk away altogether.

Google’s Featured Snippets Are Worse Than Fake News

The highlighted answers given prime placement over search results are often shockingly bad.

Neoliberalism’s Crumbling Democratic Façade

As with so many crisis-ridden countries, Turkey’s problem lies not in the country neglecting neoliberal principles, but in adopting them in the first place.

