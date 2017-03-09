|
Here’s What Happened While We Were Distracted by Donald Trump’s Tweets
Posted on Mar 9, 2017
Federal agencies were undergoing important changes while reporters were obsessed with the president’s social media outbursts. Meanwhile, Norman Solomon points out that WikiLeaks’ recent CIA documents dump reveals that “our nation’s undermining of democracy is home-grown and self-actualized.” These discoveries and more below.
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
