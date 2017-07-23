|
|
July 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
This Is the Real Political Obstacle Facing Single-Payer
Posted on Jul 23, 2017
Universal health care is hitting an important snag in the U.S., but there could be a way around it; Democrats probably should give up on centrism if they want to win elections; meanwhile, as photo forgeries improve, are people getting better at spotting them? These discoveries and more below.
How to Sell Single-Payer Health Care
Woman Marries Calf, Believing It to Be Her Husband Reincarnated
How Class in China Became Politically Incorrect
The Media’s War on Trump Is Destined to Fail. Why Can’t It See That?
By Fetishising Mathematical Models, Economists Turned Economics Into a Highly Paid Pseudoscience
Vatican Fires Shot at U.S. Religious Right
Will We Ever Stop the Robocallers?
A New History of the Right Has Become an Intellectual Flashpoint
Those Reports on Google Funding Academic Research May Be 99 Percent Nonsense—but We Should Talk About That 1 Percent
Say Goodbye to Spain’s Glorious Three-Hour Lunch Break
Your Brain Doesn’t Contain Memories. It Is Memories.
Stuart Hall and the Rise of Cultural Studies
The Biggest Attack in Jerusalem
New York Times Rewrites History of Iraq War, Painting U.S. as Noble Democracy-Lover, Iran as Sinister Imperialist
Many People Can’t Tell When Photos Are Fake. Can You?
Since When Is It Not Okay to Play Hardball With the Democrats?
How I Learned That the Courts Are Off-Limits to the 99 Percent
Democrats Are Doubling Down on the Same Vanilla Centrism That Helped Give Us President Trump
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation