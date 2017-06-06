Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 6, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Avoiding Apocalypse on the Korean Peninsula
 By Rajan Menon / TomDispatch
Political Turmoil Puts Brazil’s Environment at Risk
 By Jan Rocha / Climate News Network
London Mayor Urges Britain to Disinvite Trump
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Dutch Company Comes Up With an Ingenious Way to Heat Water for Free
NSA Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Report on Russian Hacking
Jeremy Corbyn Calls for Theresa May to Resign Over Police Cuts (Video)
Is Hillary Clinton About to Destroy the Democratic Party?

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges on the Life of a True Revolutionary (Video)
Chris Hedges and Activist Larry Hamm Discuss the Plight of Black America (Video)

Animation
The Kushner Kables (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra
‘Wonder Woman’ Lives Up to Its Heroine’s Name
 By Carrie Rickey
Texas Movie Theater Chain Shrugs Off Criticism for Women-Only Screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’

Truthdig Bazaar
The Asian American Century

The Asian American Century

Warren I. Cohen
7.99
On the Spartacus Road: A Journey Through Ancient Italy

On the Spartacus Road: A Journey Through Ancient Italy

By Peter Stothard
$17.79

White T-Shirt

$18
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Dutch Company Comes Up With an Ingenious Way to Heat Water for Free

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

 

Neal Fowler / CC BY-NC 2.0

Nerdalize, a startup in the Netherlands, is running an experiment that could save companies and house-dwellers lots of money while also helping protect the environment. The basic idea is that companies can have Nerdalize install servers in private houses, where the energy released from the machines will heat their water for free.

From The Verge:

You know just from using a laptop that computers give off a lot of excess heat. For data centers containing tens of thousands of servers, this is a big problem, wasting energy and money. To try and mitigate this, companies have experimented with moving facilities to near the Arctic Circle and even submerging servers underwater. But Dutch startup Nerdalize has a different approach. Rather than trying to dissipate excess energy from servers, it wants to harness it, using it to heat people’s homes instead.

The setup is simple enough: you pay Nerdalize to install a server in your home; it heats your house for free; and Nerdalize makes money by selling the server space to other companies. Back in 2015, the company unveiled its first product — a standalone wall heater powered by a single server that was used in a year-long pilot in five households. The heaters were slow, taking about an hour to warm up, and fairly weak, only providing enough heat for a small room. But they worked. And Nerdalize is now moving on to a second pilot that integrates its sever-heat more tightly with customer’s homes.

Starting in August, Nerdalize plans to equip 42 Dutch households with servers to heat their water supply, providing, it says, hot showers using nothing more than data. (Well, data, and piping-hot silicon.) The company says its setup will save customers €300 a year ($336) while costing companies 50 percent less for data services. Each installation also takes three tons of CO2 away from a household’s carbon footprint. Nerdalize says it’s a “win-win-win” scenario, and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to expand the project. Its reached its initial goal of €250,000, and is now aiming to raise half a million euros.

While some questions remain unanswered, such as how breakdowns will be handled and privacy secured, the project seems to be going forward at full speed.

Read more here.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 