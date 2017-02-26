Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Email this item Print this item

There Are Now Twice as Many Jobs in the Solar Industry Than in Coal

Posted on Feb 26, 2017

Shutterstock

The case for bringing coal gigs back gets weaker and weaker each day. One such day came earlier this month when the nonprofit Solar Foundation released a report showing how the solar power industry is churning out jobs at an incredible rate.

From Fast Company Magazine:

As solar power keeps getting cheaper—and more and more of it is built as a result—the industry is also an increasingly important source of new jobs, adding workers at a rate nearly 17 times faster than the overall economy. Twice as many people now work in solar than in the coal industry, according to a new survey from the nonprofit Solar Foundation.

While 40 coal plants were retired in the U.S. in 2016, and no new coal plants were built, the solar industry broke records for new installations, with 14,000 megawatts of new installed power. Many of the jobs came from constructing massive solar plants like the Springbok Solar Farm, which is being built on a site that sprawls over 12 miles in the Mojave Desert. ... Sales, manufacturing, and other solar industry jobs are also growing throughout the country. Overall, 44 of 50 states doubled (or more than doubled) the number of solar jobs in 2016, according to the report. One in 50 new jobs in the country last year was in solar.

Many of the jobs are also accessible to people who might otherwise struggle to find well-paying jobs. An entry-level worker without a degree can conceivably double their salary within a year, from $10-$12 an hour for simple manual labor to $20-$23 an hour. The median wage posted for solar installer jobs in 2016 was $26 an hour.

Read more.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

New and Improved Comments

Join the conversation

Load Comments
