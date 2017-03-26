|
|
March 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
The Real Problem With Dave Chappelle’s Transphobic Jokes
Posted on Mar 26, 2017
The comedian’s new Netflix show has been the source of quite a lot of criticism for many reasons; the new president had a crash course in the workings of government thanks to his health care failure; meanwhile, two economists are delving into the reasons behind the rising mortality rates among middle aged white Americans. These discoveries and more below.
What Is Dave Chappelle’s Problem With Gay People?
Donald Trump and the Triumph of White Identity Politics
Who Owns Your Face?
The Great Forgetting: Childhood Amnesia
Trump Gets Tamed by Washington
How a Republican Congressman Accidentally Disclosed a Secret Intelligence Debate
One Question That Turns Courageous Journalists Into Cowards
Magazines Find There’s Little Time to Fact-Check
The Problem With P-Values
The Idea of Monogamy as a Relationship Ideal Is Based on Flawed Science
In Fake Letter, ‘Dana Schutz’ Demands Removal of Controversial Painting from Whitney Biennial
President Trump Called My Cellphone to Say That the Health-Care Bill Was Dead
The Most Expensive Weapon Ever Built
The Inside Story on The Nation’s UN Report Calling Israel an Apartheid State
Suburban Sprawl Stole Your Kids’ Sleep
Is Economic Despair What’s Killing Middle-Aged White Americans?
On a regular basis, Truthdig brings you the news items and odds and ends that have found their way to Larry Gross, director of the USC Annenberg School for Communication.
A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies.
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
Lockerdome
Taboola Below Article
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation