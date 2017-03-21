|
The Earth Enters ‘Unchartered Territory’ With Unprecedented Heat and Carbon Dioxide Levels
Posted on Mar 21, 2017
The World Meteorological Organization—a United Nations agency that studies climate changes and other geophysical phenomena—released a climate assessment Monday confirming reports that 2016 was the hottest year on record.
WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas says the organization can now prove the clear “existence of links between man-made climate change and many cases of high impact extreme events[,] in particular heat waves,” according to the Express.
A natural climate cycle known as El Niño, a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean, added to the heat in 2016. However, the waning of El Niño does nothing to stop long-term climate change.
The Guardian reports:
The WMO report concluded that the average temperature was 1.1 degrees above pre-industrial levels and that the trend upward will continue in 2017.
Along with the recording-setting temperatures, there haven’t been such high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere for 4 million years, according to The Guardian.
Research into the importance of carbon dioxide in relation to climate change dates back to British physicist John Tyndall in 1861.
The Trump administration does not seem to be troubled by these facts of nature. Scott Pruitt, new administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), told CNBC early this month he did not believe that carbon dioxide was “a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.” His statement contradicts the findings of the EPA, NASA, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and thousands of international scientists and reports from around the world.
Last Thursday, the administration proposed cutting the EPA’s budget by 31 percent, slashing over 20 percent of the current workforce at the agency. President Trump’s budget plan would also discontinue Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which regulates carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
—Posted by Donald Kaufman
