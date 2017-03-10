|
The Debate Over WikiLeaks and Privacy Rights
Posted on Mar 10, 2017
On Tuesday, WikiLeaks released a new trove of documents, revealing alleged hacking techniques used by the Central Intelligence Agency. In the days since, critics and supporters of WikiLeaks have jumped into a global conversation on privacy rights and surveillance in the modern era.
“I don’t think there’s been absolute privacy in the history of mankind,” Albert Gidari, director of privacy at the Stanford Center for Internet and Society, told The Guardian on Thursday. “At the same time things are more intrusive, persistent, searchable, they never die. So our conception of what is or isn’t risk from a privacy perspective does change and evolve over time.”
James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, agrees. “There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America,” he said in the wake of the “Vault7” leaks. “All of us have a reasonable expectation of privacy in our homes, in our cars, and in our devices. But it also means with good reason, in court, government, through law enforcement, can invade our private spaces.”
Many in the intelligence community voiced concerns that the Vault7 leaks would help hackers by providing them with a new set of technological tools.
“That isn’t protecting American citizens,” Gidari said. “There is nearly universal consensus from technologists that it’s impossible to build weaknesses or access mechanisms into technology that can only be used by the good guys and not the bad.”
Julian Assange, founder and editor in chief of WikiLeaks, sees the Vault7 leaks in a much different light. Speaking via video link at a news conference Thursday, Assange offered to help tech companies remedy their own technology by exposing the flaws found in Vault7 technology.
For Assange, the offer is all about beefing up cybersecurity. “Why has the Central Intelligence Agency not acted with speed to come together with Apple, Microsoft and other manufacturers to defend us all from its own weapons systems?” he asked Thursday.
Neil Richards, a law professor from Washington University, doesn’t think this offer helps address privacy concerns.
“It’s a very encouraging development if we care about civil liberties and the right to privacy, but at the same time it’s unsatisfying if the discretion of a company is the only real protection for our data,” Richards told The Guardian. “These decisions need to be made by the public, not by law enforcement or tech executives sitting in private.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
|
