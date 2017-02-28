Tesla Accused of Fostering Hostile Work Environment for Women A view of Tesla’s factory floor in Fremont, Calif. (Steve Jurvetson / CC 2.0) In recent years, numerous women tech employees have spoken up about Silicon Valley’s discriminatory work environments. The high-end electric car company Tesla has joined the list of companies facing allegations of sexism and sexual harassment. The Guardian reports: A female engineer at Tesla has accused Elon Musk’s car company of ignoring her complaints of “pervasive harassment”, paying her a lower salary than men doing the same work, promoting less qualified men over her and retaliating against her for raising concerns. The allegations of AJ Vandermeyden, who still works at the celebrated electric car manufacturer, paint a picture of a hostile work environment dominated by men where inappropriate sexual behavior is tolerated and women face numerous barriers to advance their careers. Vandermeyden spoke directly with The Guardian and elaborated on her complaint to Tesla’s HR, which was filed last fall: Vandermeyden began at Tesla in 2013 and was eventually promoted to a manufacturing engineering position in the general assembly department, which consisted mostly of men and where she was paid less than male engineers whose work she directly took over, according to her complaint. It was common for her to be the only woman in meetings with 40 to 50 men, she said on a recent morning, seated in the living room of her family’s house in San Carlos, the city where Tesla was founded, located across the bay from its current factory in Fremont. Currently, all chief executive positions are held by men at Tesla, and out of more than 30 vice-presidents, only two are women, she added. She adds that “[s]he and other female engineers were denied promotions even though they were ‘equally or more qualified’ than the men” and that she “also experienced ‘unwelcome and pervasive harassment by men on the factory floor including but not limited to inappropriate language, whistling, and catcalls.’” Read the full piece here. —Posted by Emma Niles More Below the Ad Advertisement Square, Site wide Get truth delivered to

your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy. Join the conversation Load Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Right Top, Site wide - Care2 Right 3, Site wide - Exposure Dynamics Right Skyscraper, Site Wide Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide