February 28, 2017
x
Tesla Accused of Fostering Hostile Work Environment for Women
Posted on Feb 28, 2017
In recent years, numerous women tech employees have spoken up about Silicon Valley’s discriminatory work environments.
The high-end electric car company Tesla has joined the list of companies facing allegations of sexism and sexual harassment. The Guardian reports:
Vandermeyden spoke directly with The Guardian and elaborated on her complaint to Tesla’s HR, which was filed last fall:
She adds that “[s]he and other female engineers were denied promotions even though they were ‘equally or more qualified’ than the men” and that she “also experienced ‘unwelcome and pervasive harassment by men on the factory floor including but not limited to inappropriate language, whistling, and catcalls.’”
Read the full piece here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
