May 20, 2017
Border Patrol Detention of Student Activist Is Retribution, Critics Say
Posted on May 20, 2017
Claudia Rueda, a 22-year old student activist, was detained by Border Patrol agents in Los Angeles earlier this week, in an incident that her lawyer and supporters say is retaliation for earlier protests.
Last month, Rueda protested the detention of her mother, Teresa Vidal-Jaime. Vidal-Jaime was picked up during a drug raid, but she has since been released and authorities say she has no connection to the drug trafficking incident in question. Rueda herself was picked up by Border Patrol agents this week outside her L.A. home and sent to a detention facility in San Diego.
The Los Angeles Times reported:
Monika Langarica, Rueda’s attorney, told the Times there is no link between Rueda and the alleged drug ring.
“There is a lot that suggests retaliatory behavior on Border Patrol’s part,” Langarica said.
One of Rueda’s supporters, fellow immigration activist Claudia Bautista, agreed. “They wanted payback,” she told the Times, arguing that Rueda’s detention was “retribution” for her earlier activism.
Rueda’s case, which has already sparked local protests and grassroots mobilization, came the same week that statistics from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed immigration arrests have increased almost 40 percent in President Trump’s first 100 days.
“This is exactly what everyone feared,” Bautista told the Times. “It is very concerning they’d just come into a Los Angeles neighborhood and take her and other people.”
Read the full report here.
— Posted by Emma Niles
Join the conversation