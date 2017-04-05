|
April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon Removed From the National Security Council
Posted on Apr 5, 2017
Steve Bannon, President Trump’s chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council, according to a report from Bloomberg. The move comes just months after Trump reorganized the council to include Bannon as a permanent member.
Read the full report here.
More to come.
—Posted by Emma Niles
