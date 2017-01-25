|
Top Trump Adviser Stephen Bannon and Tiffany Trump Are Each Registered to Vote in Two States
Posted on Jan 25, 2017
Early Wednesday, President Trump took to Twitter to call for “a major investigation” into voter fraud during the 2016 election. He specifically noted that this “include[s] those registered to vote in two states.”
It seems that Trump’s investigation should start close to home, as one of his top advisers and his own daughter are currently registered to vote in two states. Stephen Bannon, former executive chair of Breitbart news, was registered in both Florida and New York during the 2016 election, and Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter, is also registered in two states: New York and Pennsylvania.
The Guardian reports on Bannon:
Tiffany Trump had registered in Pennsylvania while attending the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated last year. It’s “very common for college students to be registered both where they live and where they go to school,” Philadelphia Deputy Election Commissioner Fred Voigt tells Heat Street.
“According to public records, Tiffany Trump cast her vote in November in New York City and did not vote in Pennsylvania,” Heat Street reports.
“There is nothing illegal about [this],” Voigt adds. “The illegality only occurs if one votes in two places, not if you’re registered in both.”
This dilemma proves how difficult it can be to remove oneself from voter registration rolls. In Bannon’s case, for instance, it appears he “sent a letter trying to get himself removed from the rolls in Florida,” The Washington Post states. However, “Sarasota elections officials said they still had no record of receiving it.”
The Post continues:
Neither President Trump, his daughter nor Bannon have commented on the dual-registration, and Trump has not proposed how he will “strengthen up voting procedures” as promised.
“While elections officials are supposed to inform other states when they register a voter who had been previously registered elsewhere,” the Post concludes, “there is no single unified system to reconcile voter registration records.”
—Posted by Emma Niles
