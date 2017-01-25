Top Trump Adviser Stephen Bannon and Tiffany Trump Are Each Registered to Vote in Two States

Tiffany Trump and Stephen Bannon. (Screen shots via YouTube and CBS News)

Early Wednesday, President Trump took to Twitter to call for “a major investigation” into voter fraud during the 2016 election. He specifically noted that this “include[s] those registered to vote in two states.”

It seems that Trump’s investigation should start close to home, as one of his top advisers and his own daughter are currently registered to vote in two states. Stephen Bannon, former executive chair of Breitbart news, was registered in both Florida and New York during the 2016 election, and Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter, is also registered in two states: New York and Pennsylvania.

The Guardian reports on Bannon:

Bannon registered to vote in New York shortly before the presidential election last year, after the Guardian disclosed that he was registered to vote at a vacant house in Florida where his ex-wife had once lived. Bannon, whose registration lists a rented apartment in Manhattan as his address, cast his ballot for Trump in New York, according to a source familiar with his arrangements, who was not authorized to speak to the media. Bannon, however, also remains registered to vote in Florida, according to state records. His registration lists as his address the home of Andy Badolato, a friend of Bannon’s who has worked on some of his political documentary films and written for Breitbart News, the far-right website that Bannon controlled before entering the White House as chief strategist and senior counselor to the president.

Tiffany Trump had registered in Pennsylvania while attending the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated last year. It’s “very common for college students to be registered both where they live and where they go to school,” Philadelphia Deputy Election Commissioner Fred Voigt tells Heat Street.

“According to public records, Tiffany Trump cast her vote in November in New York City and did not vote in Pennsylvania,” Heat Street reports.

“There is nothing illegal about [this],” Voigt adds. “The illegality only occurs if one votes in two places, not if you’re registered in both.”

This dilemma proves how difficult it can be to remove oneself from voter registration rolls. In Bannon’s case, for instance, it appears he “sent a letter trying to get himself removed from the rolls in Florida,” The Washington Post states. However, “Sarasota elections officials said they still had no record of receiving it.”

The Post continues:

“None of us recall getting it,” said the current elections supervisor, Ron Turner, who took office in January after previously serving as the agency’s chief of staff. Turner said elections officials are looking into why they did not receive Bannon’s letter. In the meantime, after reading news reports noting Bannon’s dual registration, Turner said he confirmed with New York officials that Bannon was registered in their jurisdiction and took him off the rolls in Sarasota County as of Wednesday.

Neither President Trump, his daughter nor Bannon have commented on the dual-registration, and Trump has not proposed how he will “strengthen up voting procedures” as promised.

“While elections officials are supposed to inform other states when they register a voter who had been previously registered elsewhere,” the Post concludes, “there is no single unified system to reconcile voter registration records.”

—Posted by Emma Niles

More Below the Ad