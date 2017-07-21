|
Spooked by the Russia Investigation, Trump May Seek Pardons for Himself, Family, Aides
Posted on Jul 21, 2017
Just when you think Donald Trump’s presidency can’t get any stranger, it does.
After the partial transcript of his odd interview with The New York Times was released Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump is discussing with lawyers the possibility of pardoning himself, his family and close aides in order to undercut special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into allegations that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election—an investigation that Trump has long called “a witch hunt.”
In the Times interview, Trump says he believes Mueller would be going too far with the investigation if he looked into the Trump family’s personal finances:
However, Trump’s businesses have had dealings with Russia for years, which makes the boundaries of the investigation less concrete. The Justice Department’s order of May 17 instructed Mueller to conduct an investigation into “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign” as well as “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.” Both the Times and Bloomberg have reported that Mueller is, in fact, investigating these business entanglements.
According to another Times story, the Trump team also is attempting to dig up dirt on the special counsel’s investigators in order to discredit them. Trump says he is aware that members of Mueller’s investigative team have potential conflicts of interest, and that he will make them known “at some point.” These “conflicts” may include the fact that several of Mueller’s lawyers made personal donations to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns, though the Department of Justice’s specific ethics guidelines for what constitutes a conflict of interest does not include “campaign donations.”
Why is the Trump team reacting this way? NBC News reports that multiple U.S. officials say Mueller is “finding the strike zone,” meaning that he must be getting close to closing—so it’s unsurprising that Trump is getting defensive.
The Washington Post states that Trump told aides he was particularly concerned after learning that Mueller would be able to access several years of his tax returns, which he has refused to make public, despite every president since Jimmy Carter having done so.
Also notable is the likelihood that in order to fire Mueller, Trump would first have to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This could explain Trump’s complaints levied against Sessions in the Times interview, when he said it was “extremely unfair” for Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation. Sessions brushed off these comments, saying it is an “honor” to serve as attorney general and that his team “wholeheartedly” shares the priorities of the Trump administration. According to The Washington Post:
If Trump does choose to pardon family members of aides, shielding them from potential prosecution, it would raise a plethora of legal questions. According to the Post:
If Trump pardons family members and close aides to cover up possible crimes, the action could be seen as acting “corruptly” according to federal obstruction statutes, and he could be charged with obstruction of justice.
“In Trump’s case, the question would be whether he was acting out of the goodness of his heart, or covering up for his family, his associates and himself,” according to a New York Times opinion piece.
Prior evidence suggests Trump would be acting out of self-interest.
—Posted by Emily Wells
