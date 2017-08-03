|
August 3, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas in the Trump-Russia Investigation
Posted on Aug 3, 2017
Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Justice Department’s investigation into alleged ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C.
“Grand juries are powerful investigative tools that allow prosecutors to subpoena documents, put witnesses under oath and seek indictments, if there is evidence of a crime. Legal experts said that the decision by Mr. Mueller to impanel a grand jury suggests he believes he will need to subpoena records and take testimony from witnesses,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “A grand jury in Washington is also more convenient for Mr. Mueller and his 16 attorneys—they work just a few blocks from the U.S. federal courthouse where grand juries meet—than one that is 10 traffic-clogged miles away in Virginia.”
READ: It’s Time to Ask Again: Can a Sitting President Be Indicted?
CNN says the grand jury subpoena is related to Donald Trump Jr.‘s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer:
“The grand jury, which began its work in recent weeks, signals that Mr. Mueller’s inquiry will likely continue for months,” The Wall Street Journal says. “It is unclear how long Mr. Mueller’s investigation will last, and there is no deadline for its completion. The probe is complicated by the classified nature of much of the information Mr. Mueller’s team is reviewing.”
Politicians reacted to the news on Twitter:
—Posted by Emma Niles
