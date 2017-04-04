|
April 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Socialist Lenin Moreno Wins Ecuadorean Presidential Election, Much to Julian Assange’s Relief
Posted on Apr 4, 2017
Ecuador’s president elect Lenin Moreno, who became disabled after he was shot during a burglary and “put rights for disabled Ecuadoreans at the heart of his campaign,” inherits a difficult economy as he takes the helm of a nation still recovering from a terrible earthquake.
From Reuters:
On Monday, Moreno’s victory celebrations were tempered by opponent Guillermo Lasso’s fraud allegations. Meanwhile, Latin American leaders such as Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and Bolivia’s Evo Morales, congratulated the socialist’s win, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reportedly experienced relief since Lasso had promised to remove the activist from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, U.K., where he currently resides.
The WikiLeaks founder tweeted a cutting remark at Lasso, who is suspected of tax evasion.
Assange also published WikiLeaks links to U.S. diplomatic cables regarding the Ecuadorian president elect.
Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald also took to Twitter to respond to Moreno’s victory with the following tweet:
Previously, Greenwald had criticized American liberals siding with Lasso due to his comments regarding Assange’s asylum.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
