Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
April 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Sovietization of the American Political-Media Establishment? (Audio)
 By Stephen F. Cohen / The Nation
We Are Careening Toward the First Industrialized State of Anarchy
 By Neal Gabler / Moyers and Company
Noam Chomsky: Why Trump Is Pushing the Doomsday Clock to the Brink of Midnight
 By David Gibbs / AlterNet

Ear to the Ground
Socialist Lenin Moreno Wins Ecuadorean Presidential Election, Much to Julian Assange’s Relief
Archbishop José Gomez: We All Share Blame for America’s Broken Immigration System
Mainstream Media Soft-Pedaled Mosul Airstrike Headlines, Critics Charge
U.N. Envoy Nikki Haley’s Tough Stance on International Relations: ‘There’s a New Sheriff in Town’

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges and Albert Raboteau on American Prophets’ Importance in an Age of Radical Evil (Video)
50 Years Ago MLK Condemned the U.S. as the ‘Greatest Purveyor of Violence in the World’ (Video)

Animation
Head-Exploding News (Video)

Arts & Culture
Book Suggests That as a Result of Our Environmental Actions, We Are Contemplating Our Own Extinction
 By Kieran Cooke / Climate News Network
My Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1932-2017)
 By Grisha Freidin / The Noise of Time
Poems From the Pond
 By Lisa Pasold
What Is Sex For?
 By Robert Jensen

Truthdig Bazaar
Patriot of Persia: Muhammad Mossadegh and a Tragic Anglo-American Coup

Patriot of Persia: Muhammad Mossadegh and a Tragic Anglo-American Coup

By Christopher de Bellaigue
$27.99
Lords of the Land

Lords of the Land

By Idith Zertal and Akiva Eldar
$ 19.77

Golf Shirt

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Socialist Lenin Moreno Wins Ecuadorean Presidential Election, Much to Julian Assange’s Relief

Posted on Apr 4, 2017

 

    Lenin Moreno. (Twitter)

Ecuador’s president elect Lenin Moreno, who became disabled after he was shot during a burglary and “put rights for disabled Ecuadoreans at the heart of his campaign,” inherits a difficult economy as he takes the helm of a nation still recovering from a terrible earthquake.

From Reuters:

Moreno, a former United Nations special envoy on disability and accessibility, has a more conciliatory style than the fiery Correa and has promised to reach out to opponents and business sectors.

He will be under pressure to create jobs and crack down on graft amid corruption scandals at state-run oil company PetroEcuador and Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht.

Lasso had criticized Moreno as being ill-equipped to deal with economic issues and warned that his major social promises would hit already pressured coffers in a country dependent on exports of oil, bananas and shrimp.

“Moreno’s margin of victory was much smaller than those of his predecessor, Rafael Correa, leaving him in a much weaker spot,” said John Polga-Hecimovich, a political scientist at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“He has the advantage of a legislative majority (for now), but his government will have to confront fiscal restraints, a stagnant economy, and the burden of a recovery from last April’s earthquake.”

On Monday, Moreno’s victory celebrations were tempered by opponent Guillermo Lasso’s fraud allegations. Meanwhile, Latin American leaders such as Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and Bolivia’s Evo Morales, congratulated the socialist’s win, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reportedly experienced relief since Lasso had promised to remove the activist from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, U.K., where he currently resides.

The WikiLeaks founder tweeted a cutting remark at Lasso, who is suspected of tax evasion.

Assange also published WikiLeaks links to U.S. diplomatic cables regarding the Ecuadorian president elect.

Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald also took to Twitter to respond to Moreno’s victory with the following tweet:

Previously, Greenwald had criticized American liberals siding with Lasso due to his comments regarding Assange’s asylum.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 