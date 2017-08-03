|
|
August 3, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Attorney General Sessions Threatens to Punish ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Posted on Aug 3, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved on Thursday to punish “sanctuary cities,” threatening to deny federal crime-fighting funds to Stockton, Calif., San Bernardino, Calif., Albuquerque, N.M., and Baltimore if officials in those cities do not ramp up their efforts to help detain and deport undocumented immigrants.
The four cities’ police departments were asked to show proof of their compliance by August 18. The Los Angeles Times reported:
Sessions said in a statement that accompanied the letters: “By taking simple, common-sense considerations into account, we are encouraging every jurisdiction in this country to cooperate with federal law enforcement. That will ultimately make all of us safer—especially law enforcement on our streets.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico denounced the Department of Justice threats. According to U.S. News & World Report:
President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security has long issued warnings to California law enforcement for refusing to comply with calls to help immigration enforcement. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed resistance to Homeland Security policies, disputing the administration’s claim that it can withhold federal funds from cities that don’t comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement orders.
The Department of Justice initially planned to involve 12 cities in the program and may name additional sites later this year. The statement from Sessions follows Trump’s endorsement of a problematic immigration bill aimed at creating a racist, classist “merit-based” immigration system.
—Posted by Emily Wells
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation