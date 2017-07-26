|
July 26, 2017

Senate Republicans Fail to Pass Two of Three Obamacare Repeal Options
Posted on Jul 26, 2017
Although the Senate on Tuesday passed a motion to proceed with debate about repealing the Affordable Care Act, it has failed to subsequently pass two of three proposals to repeal and revise the current law. The debate continues to underscore how Senate Republicans, while vociferously opposed to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), do not agree on what should be in a repeal bill that would garner enough support to replace it.
The first of the failed motions was the effort to repeal the ACA and replace it with a revised version of the Republicans’ Better Care Reconciliation Act, which fell short on Tuesday evening of garnering the necessary votes. The bill needed 60 votes to overcome a parliamentary objection.
The second, a partial repeal, which tanked on Wednesday afternoon, would have pulled the coverage provisions in the Affordable Care Act, including the individual mandate and Medicaid expansion. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that this would have left 32 million Americans uninsured, the most of any of the Republican health care proposals.
This still leaves what is known as the “skinny repeal” option on the table, which would eliminate some of the less popular parts of the Affordable Care Act without making changes to Medicaid. The New York Times elaborates:
Medical insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield released a statement on Wednesday arguing that repealing the ACA’s mandate that each individual have insurance could be disastrous without replacement by another measure that ensures that people are able to obtain and maintain coverage:
Republican leaders believe that the “skinny repeal” option may be the only measure that can get through the Senate. They are currently limited to 20 hours of debate (without filibuster from the Democrats), as they are using special budget rules to try to pass a repeal bill.
—Posted by Emily Wells
