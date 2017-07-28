|
July 28, 2017

Senate Rejects Scaled-Down Republican Effort to Repeal the Affordable Care Act
Posted on Jul 28, 2017
On Friday morning, the Senate rejected the “skinny repeal” bill by a vote of 51-49. The bill would have altered the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in many ways, such as repealing individual and employer health insurance coverage mandates, delaying a medical device tax and stopping federal funds for Planned Parenthood for a year.
Sen. John McCain of Arizona joined two other Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to put a final nail in the coffin of the Republican-led effort to repeal President Obama’s health care bill.
The New York Times reports:
Deliberations occurred throughout Thursday night, and although only three Republicans voted against the bill, many disapproved of its content.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called the bill a “disaster,” “terrible policy” and a “fraud” as a replacement for the ACA. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, said the bill was “ugly to the bone.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan gave assurances to Senate leaders that once the bill passed, Republicans in the two chambers would negotiate and reach further compromise. But according to the Times, Ryan “left open the possibility that if a compromise measure had failed in the Senate, the House could still pass the stripped-down Senate health bill. That helped push Mr. McCain to ‘no.’ ”
President Trump called the House health care bill, which passed in May, “mean.” He told lawmakers in June that the bill did not do enough to protect individuals in the marketplace.
That House bill shared similarities with the bill the Senate considered on Friday. Nevertheless, Trump wanted the Senate bill to pass. He allegedly even directed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to call Murkowski and threaten Alaskan energy projects that are controlled by the Department of the Interior.
After Friday’s result came in, Trump responded:
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who was a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said, “For seven years, Republicans have campaigned on one central message that we would repeal the train wreck that is Obamacare. The losers tonight are the people who believed in the democratic process, believe that actually when candidates run and say, ‘I will fight to repeal Obamacare,’ that that actually means they will fight to repeal Obamacare.”
For now, Republicans plan to put a hold on the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Members from both sides of the aisle, including Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, point to the major issues that must be addressed.
—Posted by Donald Kaufman.
