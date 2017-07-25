|
July 25, 2017

Senate GOP, With an Assist From VP Pence, Pushes Health Care Bill Through to Next Round
Posted on Jul 25, 2017
The vote is cast. On Tuesday, Senate Republicans made at least temporary progress in their ongoing crusade, mandated by President Trump, to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
In a 51-50 vote, the breakdown of which split predictably along party lines, GOP senators succeeded in taking their latest version of the health care legislation intended to replace Obamacare to the point of debate.
Vice President Pence was obliged to come to his party’s rescue to break the tie, even though a handful of Republicans whose support was far from guaranteed ended up throwing in with their cohorts, as CNN reported that afternoon:
CNN also mentioned Trump’s show of gratitude to Senate stalwart John McCain, who made his return to Capitol Hill for the first time since the news broke that the Arizona senator was combating an aggressive form of brain cancer. And though he, too, ultimately sided with his party for this round, McCain spelled out to his colleagues that he doesn’t expect that their health care mission will ultimately succeed (per Politico):
Critics of the bill were quick to respond on social media, drawing attention to the apparent contradictions—not to mention the irony—to be found in a critically ill senator, who is able to avail himself of the first-class health benefits offered to all members of Congress, casting his vote in favor of a bill he didn’t support, and one that would strip millions of Americans of their own health coverage:
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
