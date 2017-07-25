Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 25, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
How to Build a Global Movement to End Mass Warfare and Killing
 By Medea Benjamin / AlterNet
The Trillion-Dollar ‘National Security’ Budget
 By William D. Hartung / TomDispatch
Tensions Over Mosque in Israel Could Impact Jordan
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Senate GOP, With an Assist From VP Pence, Pushes Health Care Bill Through to Next Round
A Veteran ICE Agent Speaks Out: ‘We Seem to Be Targeting the Most Vulnerable People’
Mexico’s Drug War Is Bloodier and Bloodier
Republicans’ Attempts to Scrap the ACA Produce a Surprising Side Effect

A/V Booth
U.S. Bill Would Make It a Felony to Support the International Boycott Against Israel (Video)
‘Nobody Speak’: How Billionaires Are Silencing the First Amendment (Audio)

Animation
Repeal & Whatever (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Dunkirk’ Avoids Politics and Melodrama to Deliver a Powerful Human Survival Story
 By Allen Barra
The Unwomanly Face of War
 By Elaine Margolin
Disney’s Cast for ‘Aladdin’ Remake Sparks Debate on Cultural Authenticity
The Life of Caliph Washington
 By Colbert I. King

Truthdig Bazaar
The Yankee Years

The Yankee Years

By Joe Torre and Tom Verducci
$17.79

The Rebellion of Ronald Reagan

By James Mann
$18.45

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$23
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Senate GOP, With an Assist From VP Pence, Pushes Health Care Bill Through to Next Round

Posted on Jul 25, 2017

  Sen. John McCain, showing visible signs of his recent surgery, speaks about the GOP-backed health care bill on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. (C-SPAN 2 via AP)

The vote is cast. On Tuesday, Senate Republicans made at least temporary progress in their ongoing crusade, mandated by President Trump, to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

In a 51-50 vote, the breakdown of which split predictably along party lines, GOP senators succeeded in taking their latest version of the health care legislation intended to replace Obamacare to the point of debate.

Vice President Pence was obliged to come to his party’s rescue to break the tie, even though a handful of Republicans whose support was far from guaranteed ended up throwing in with their cohorts, as CNN reported that afternoon:

The next step is floor debate on the legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act even though there aren’t any guarantees the votes are there to eventually pass it—and it’s unclear what a final bill will look like.

The vote was up in the air until the last moments, when several Republican holdouts announced their support, including Sens. Rand Paul, Dean Heller, Rob Portman and Shelley Moore Capito.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he’s ready to sign any repeal legislation, celebrated the vote, which creates a path to give him the major congressional victory that’s eluded the White House thus far.

“I’m very happy to announce that with zero of the Democrats’ votes, the motion to proceed on health care has moved past and now we move forward toward truly great health care for the American people. We look forward to that. This was a big step,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

CNN also mentioned Trump’s show of gratitude to Senate stalwart John McCain, who made his return to Capitol Hill for the first time since the news broke that the Arizona senator was combating an aggressive form of brain cancer. And though he, too, ultimately sided with his party for this round, McCain spelled out to his colleagues that he doesn’t expect that their health care mission will ultimately succeed (per Politico):

“Our health care insurance system is a mess,” McCain said on the floor, adding of Obamacare: “We Republicans have looked for a way to end it and replace it with something else without paying a terrible political price. We haven’t found it yet, and I’m not sure we will. All we’ve managed to do is make more popular a policy that wasn’t very popular when we started trying to get rid of it.”

He nudged Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to abandon the one-party approach to passing a health care bill and start over, with committee hearings and a standard process, as Democrats have long urged.

“Why don’t we try the old way of legislating in the Senate, the way our rules and customs encourage us to act?” McCain said. “If this process ends in failure, which seem likely, then let’s return to regular order.”

And he didn’t stop at health care. McCain declared that even with full control of Congress and the White House, the GOP is “getting nothing done” beyond the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

He never mentioned President Donald Trump by name in the speech, but denounced “the bombastic loudmouths on the radio and television and the internet” — a subtle reference to the bitterly partisan culture that Trump has only intensified since entering the political arena. McCain’s wife Cindy, reportedly poised to take a job in Trump’s State Department, joined him in the Senate and greeted GOP leaders warmly outside the chamber.

Critics of the bill were quick to respond on social media, drawing attention to the apparent contradictions—not to mention the irony—to be found in a critically ill senator, who is able to avail himself of the first-class health benefits offered to all members of Congress, casting his vote in favor of a bill he didn’t support, and one that would strip millions of Americans of their own health coverage:

—Posted by Kasia Anderson

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 