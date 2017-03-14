|
A Second Scottish Independence Referendum Looms as Formal Brexit Negotiations Appear Imminent
Posted on Mar 14, 2017
Just after the U.K. Parliament voted on whether to trigger article 50 of the British Constitution in order to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union—aka “Brexit”—the Scottish government threw a wrench in the works. Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), announced Monday she would seek to begin another process, very much inspired by the U.K. negotiations to leave the E.U.: a second Scottish independence referendum.
The first one took place in 2014, with the other side, the campaign for Scotland to remain a part of the U.K., winning by a narrow margin. So what makes Sturgeon think she can win this time? The answer is in the Brexit pudding. You see, in the June 2016 referendum that set Great Britain on this divisive course, a majority of Scots voted for the U.K. to remain in the E.U. Now the SNP seems confident that another independence referendum, based on the hope that Scotland could ultimately rejoin the E.U. as a separate entity from the rest of the U.K., would see similar results as the Brexit vote. And she may not be wrong.
From The Independent:
May has accused Sturgeon of playing politics with people’s lives—though that may sound strange to some who have watched her essentially leverage the rights of E.U. nationals in the U.K. during the Brexit negotiations.
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has stated his disapproval of another Scottish referendum so soon, he but has also said he would respect the Scots’ democratic rights.
Concerning Brexit, on Monday members of Parliament in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords affirmed a bill that would allow May to finally trigger Article 50 within hours or days, in order to start the two-year clock on official U.K. negotiations to leave the E.U. The BBC reports that the bill “is expected to receive Royal Assent” (formal approval from Queen Elizabeth II) and pass into law Tuesday.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
