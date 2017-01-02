|
|
January 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Scottish Councils Are Considering Implementing Universal Basic Income
Posted on Jan 2, 2017
Now that Scotland will have more power over its finances, the councils of Glasgow and Fife are eager to try out an economic plan already running successfully in parts of Finland, Netherlands, Africa, India and Canada: universal basic income.
Proponents of the concept, which would allow the state to allot a set amount of money to all inhabitants of a given place regardless of income, understand that it will require a significant shift in social thinking. However, Glaswegian councillor Matt Kerr insists, “It’s a time to be testing out new – or rather old – ideas for a welfare system that genuinely supports independence.” While Kerr means the time is ripe in Scotland with the upcoming transfer of powers to the Scottish government from the United Kingdom’s parliament, plenty of others outside of the British nation are starting to look to bold economic alternatives such as this.
From The Guardian:
Read more.
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
Advertisement
Square, Site wide
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
Join the conversation