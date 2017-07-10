Scientists Link Having a Purpose in Life to a Good Night’s Sleep

Having trouble catching z’s? It could have something to do with your sense of purpose, or lack thereof, according to a recent neurological study.

From The Guardian:

The secret to a good night’s sleep later in life is having a good reason to get up in the morning, according to US researchers who surveyed people on their sleeping habits and sense of purpose.

People who felt they had a strong purpose in life suffered from less insomnia and sleep disturbances than others and claimed to rest better at night as a result, the study found.

Jason Ong, a neurologist who led the research at Northwestern University in Chicago, said that encouraging people to develop a sense of purpose could help them to keep insomnia at bay without the need for sleeping pills.

More than 800 people aged 60 to 100 took part in the study and answered questions on their sleep quality and motivations in life.

