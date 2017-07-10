Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
July 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
The Medicaid Threat That Isn’t Getting Much Attention
 By Charles Ornstein / ProPublica
Amid Climate Change, Wildlife Faces Problems With Survival and Gender
 By Tim Radford / Climate News Network
Eating Our Way to Disease
 By Chris Hedges

Ear to the Ground
Scientists Link Having a Purpose in Life to a Good Night’s Sleep
Here’s Why the UN and WHO Both Want to Decriminalize Drugs
Could Chimps’ Food Help Us Cure Human Diseases?
Leading Internet Companies Plan Day of Action to Defend Net Neutrality

A/V Booth
A Former CIA Analyst Explains Why Denuclearization Is Crucial to Stabilizing U.S.-Russia Relations
Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky: How the U.S. Became an Oligarchy That Makes War on the Middle Class

Animation
Thank You, Twitter (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Takes an Irreverent Look at the Doping and Corruption in Pro Cycling
 By Margaret Barra
Building a Bridge
 By Sally Kohn
How Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs Speeches Cost Her the 2016 Election
 By Joe Lauria
In Sickness and in Health
 By Carrie Rickey

Truthdig Bazaar
Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed

Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed

By Jared Diamond
Here: A Global Citizen’s Journey

Here: A Global Citizen’s Journey

Douglas McGill
6.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Scientists Link Having a Purpose in Life to a Good Night’s Sleep

Posted on Jul 10, 2017

 

masha krasnova-shabaeva / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Having trouble catching z’s? It could have something to do with your sense of purpose, or lack thereof, according to a recent neurological study.

From The Guardian:

The secret to a good night’s sleep later in life is having a good reason to get up in the morning, according to US researchers who surveyed people on their sleeping habits and sense of purpose.

People who felt they had a strong purpose in life suffered from less insomnia and sleep disturbances than others and claimed to rest better at night as a result, the study found.

Jason Ong, a neurologist who led the research at Northwestern University in Chicago, said that encouraging people to develop a sense of purpose could help them to keep insomnia at bay without the need for sleeping pills.

More than 800 people aged 60 to 100 took part in the study and answered questions on their sleep quality and motivations in life.

Read more.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 