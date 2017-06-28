Cellphone Battery Charge Could Someday Last for Months, Thanks to Breakthrough

A newly developed material could relieve what has been a constant nuisance for cellphone users and help significantly reduce our carbon footprints, according to The Independent:

... you may be able to charge your phone just once every three months in the future.

Scientists have engineered a new material which allows processors to function using 100 times less energy.

Researchers at the Universities of Michigan and Cornell have created a new magnetoelectric multiferroic material.

It is formed of thin layers of atoms which make up a magnetically polar film. This can be flipped from positive to negative with only a tiny pulse of energy.

This principle could be used to transmit binary code, the streams of 1s and 0s, on which our computers operate. This means they could send and receive data using just a fraction of the electricity.