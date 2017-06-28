Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Time to Rekindle the ‘Spirit of Glassboro’
 By Norman Solomon
Senate Leaders Scramble for a Deal on Health Care Bill
 By Erica Werner and Alan Fram, Associated Press
Robert Parry Wins 2017 Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism
 By John Pilger

Ear to the Ground
Cellphone Battery Charge Could Someday Last for Months, Thanks to Breakthrough
White House Issues Warning to Syria, Surprising Many in the U.S. Government
New Cyberattack Wallops Europe; Spreads More Slowly in U.S.
Elizabeth Warren on ‘Conservative’ Obamacare and Why ‘the Next Step is Single-Payer’

A/V Booth
Former CIA Analyst Melvin Goodman on the Agency’s Manipulation of Intelligence
John Oliver Has a Message for Vaccine Skeptics, Including President Trump (Video)

Animation
Friend Or Foe (Video)

Arts & Culture
Hillary Clinton and the Fear of War With Russia
 By Joe Lauria
John Paul DeJoria: Separating the 1 Percent From the 99 Percent Is a ‘Bunch of Bullshit’
 By Jordan Riefe
Syria’s ‘Hell on Earth,’ Up Close and Personal
 By Jordan Riefe
What’s Next for the Bill Cosby Sex-Assault Case?
 By Manuel Roig-Franzia / The Washington Post

Truthdig Bazaar
The Empty Ocean

The Empty Ocean

Richard Ellis
37.50

Any Old Way You Choose It

Any Old Way You Choose It

Robert Christgau
7.00

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Cellphone Battery Charge Could Someday Last for Months, Thanks to Breakthrough

Posted on Jun 28, 2017

 

Marco Verch / CC BY 2.0

A newly developed material could relieve what has been a constant nuisance for cellphone users and help significantly reduce our carbon footprints, according to The Independent:

... you may be able to charge your phone just once every three months in the future.

Scientists have engineered a new material which allows processors to function using 100 times less energy.

Researchers at the Universities of Michigan and Cornell have created a new magnetoelectric multiferroic material.

It is formed of thin layers of atoms which make up a magnetically polar film. This can be flipped from positive to negative with only a tiny pulse of energy.

This principle could be used to transmit binary code, the streams of 1s and 0s, on which our computers operate. This means they could send and receive data using just a fraction of the electricity.

 
Read more.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 