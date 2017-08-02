|
August 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Scientists Successfully ‘Edit’ Human DNA for the First Time
A team of U.S. and South Korean scientists have successfully “edited” human DNA, opening the door to future life-saving medical treatments as well as ethical questions.
According to the BBC, the scientists “successfully freed embryos of a piece of faulty DNA that causes deadly heart disease to run in families,” a process that “opens the door to preventing 10,000 disorders that are passed down the generations.”
The BBC continues:
The successful procedure also raises moral questions.
“Perhaps the biggest question, and probably the one that will be debated the most, is whether we should be physically altering the genes of an IVF embryo at all,” Darren Griffin, a professor of genetics at the University of Kent, told the BBC. “This is not a straightforward question… equally, the debate on how morally acceptable it is not to act when we have the technology to prevent these life-threatening diseases must also come into play.”
Read more here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
