Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
August 2, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Bernie Sanders Launches New Medicare for All Digital Campaign
 By Julia Conley / Common Dreams
It’s Time to Ask Again: Can a Sitting President Be Indicted?
 By Bill Blum
Donald Trump’s Fossil-Fueled Foreign Policy
 By Michael T. Klare / TomDispatch

Ear to the Ground
President Trump Pushes Yet Another Problematic Immigration Bill
Scientists Successfully ‘Edit’ Human DNA for the First Time
Want to Slow Global Climate Change? Don’t Have Kids, Study Suggests.
Trump Surrogate Suggests Consumer Protection Agency Head Should Be Ousted

A/V Booth
How Corporations Have Taken Over Government, Nonprofit and Regulatory Agencies (Video)
Oliver Stone Describes What He Witnessed in Russia During Boris Yeltsin’s Presidency (Video)

Animation
Peak Satire Moonshot (Video)

Arts & Culture
The Gospel of Self
 By Elizabeth Bruenig
‘Detroit’: It Looks Like Vietnam, but It’s the USA
 By Carrie Rickey
‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Helps Bring Awareness of Climate Change to a New Generation
 By Jordan Riefe
Russian Punk Band Pussy Riot Is Creating an ‘Immersive Theatre Project’
 By Emma Niles

Truthdig Bazaar
Love’s Vision

Love’s Vision

Troy Jollimore
45.00
Friendship and Agent-Relative Morality

Friendship and Agent-Relative Morality

Troy A. Jollimore
79.90

Organic Cotton T-Shirt

$24
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Scientists Successfully ‘Edit’ Human DNA for the First Time

Posted on Aug 2, 2017

  A closeup of work in a molecular DNA lab. (University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability / CC 2.0)

A team of U.S. and South Korean scientists have successfully “edited” human DNA, opening the door to future life-saving medical treatments as well as ethical questions.

According to the BBC, the scientists “successfully freed embryos of a piece of faulty DNA that causes deadly heart disease to run in families,” a process that “opens the door to preventing 10,000 disorders that are passed down the generations.”

The BBC continues:

US teams at Oregon Health and Science University and the Salk Institute along with the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea focused on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The disorder is common, affecting one in every 500 people, and can lead to the heart suddenly stopping beating.

It is caused by an error in a single gene (an instruction in the DNA), and anyone carrying it has a 50-50 chance of passing it on to their children.

In the study, described in the journal Nature, the genetic repair happened during conception.

Sperm from a man with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was injected into healthy donated eggs alongside Crispr technology to correct the defect.

It did not work all the time, but 72% of embryos were free from disease-causing mutations. ...

However, this is not about to become routine practice.

The biggest question is one of safety, and that can be answered only by far more extensive research.

There are also questions about when it would be worth doing - embryos can already be screened for disease through pre-implantation genetic diagnosis.

However, there are about 10,000 genetic disorders that are caused by a single mutation and could, in theory, be repaired with the same technology.

The successful procedure also raises moral questions.

“Perhaps the biggest question, and probably the one that will be debated the most, is whether we should be physically altering the genes of an IVF embryo at all,” Darren Griffin, a professor of genetics at the University of Kent, told the BBC. “This is not a straightforward question… equally, the debate on how morally acceptable it is not to act when we have the technology to prevent these life-threatening diseases must also come into play.”

Read more here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 