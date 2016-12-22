|
Sanders Supporter Charges Senior Michigan Democrat With Assault After Committee Meeting Dispute
Reports that senior Michigan Democrats rigged the process for choosing electors of the new DNC chairman and threw Bernie Sanders supporters out of a party meeting suggest that Democratic elites will not allow Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison to become the party’s leader without a fight.
At Observer, Michael Sainato says the ejection occurred at a Michigan Democratic Party committee meeting held Dec. 3. “Unfortunately, rather than learning from Hillary Clinton’s presidential election loss, and sincerely welcoming Bernie Sanders supporters into the party after scolding them for more than a year,” Sainato writes, “the Democratic establishment has continued treating progressives as second class citizens.”
Sainato continues:
Democrats aligned with Clinton and with President Obama recently nominated Obama’s labor secretary, Thomas Perez, to take the chair. The president recently praised Perez, who supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as “wicked smart.” Perez’ backers are now digging into Ellison’s past in an attempt to portray him as unfit to manage the Democratic Party.
The Hill reports:
Read more from Ellison’s critics here. Ellison’s general response to these charges is quoted by Politico from an interview with that publication’s “Off Message” podcast.
“Everything is fair game and it’s interesting. … [But] I’m 53 years old,” he said. “I have four kids. My youngest child is 20. Some of the things they want to hit me for, I was younger than her when I wrote them. And so, come on. At some point, we all are human beings who have evolved over the course of 25 years, and yet we want to freeze each other in time.”
On the issues facing Democrats and Americans in general, Ellison said: “Of course, we’ve got to have a big tent. We’ve got to be inclusive. We’ve got to get everybody involved. ... [But] we’re not performing as well as we should with any sector.”
He added that there are “literally millions of people registered to vote or eligible to vote who have not voted, and some of them are white women, educated women and some of them are black college men and some of them are Latino.” The main issue, he said, is sparking sufficient excitement to motivate the party’s base: “If our problem is we’ve got low voter turnout, I am the one who is best suited to solve that problem.”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
