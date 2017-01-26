Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
January 26, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
A Violent Cesspool of Our Own Making
 By William J. Astore / TomDispatch
Infrastructure Costs Can be Halved—Here’s How
 By Ellen Brown / Web of Debt
Standing Rock Sioux to Trump: ‘Creating a Second Flint Does Not Make America Great Again’
 By Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Ear to the Ground
‘Sanctuary Cities’ Refuse to Be Bullied by Trump and His Threats to Cut Funding
Top Trump Adviser Stephen Bannon and Tiffany Trump Are Registered to Vote in Two States
State Department 2014 Report: The Keystone XL Pipeline Will Create Only 50 Long-Term Jobs
Via Twitter, National Parks Service and NASA Defy Trump’s Gag on Climate Change Information

A/V Booth
At Women’s March, These Strangers Met to ‘Lay Down a Protest Anthem for the Ages’ (Video)
Live at Truthdig: Analyzing President Trump’s First Few Days—and the Accompanying Protests

Animation
Alternative Reality (Video)

Arts & Culture
Born to Run
 By Allen Barra
Poet Asks, ‘Does Everything Depend Upon the Price of Oil?’ (Audio)
A Poem Close to the Bone for Many in 2016
 By Nora Krug
Draw Your Weapon!
 By Mr. Fish

Truthdig Bazaar
The Admiral and the Ambassador

The Admiral and the Ambassador

Scott Martelle
$16.56
30 Days: A Month at the Heart of Blair’s War

30 Days: A Month at the Heart of Blair’s War

By Peter Stothard
$4.75

Women’s T-Shirt

$20
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

‘Sanctuary Cities’ Refuse to Be Bullied by Trump and His Threats to Cut Funding

Posted on Jan 26, 2017

 

Bill Smith / CC BY 2.0

Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Providence, R.I., are among several cities to declare they will protect undocumented immigrants despite Donald Trump’s possibly unconstitutional ultimatums. Perhaps the most cutting response has come from his home city of New York, where officials have pointed out that reducing funding could result in a security hazard for Trump and his family.

It seems the newly minted president has forgotten that two can play his game.

From The Associated Press:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called Trump’s executive orders on immigration mean-spirited and unnecessary. California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, a Los Angeles Democrat, tweeted: “See you in court.”

In New York, Trump’s hometown, city officials said the administration’s action could take away over $150 million in law enforcement funding mainly for counterterrorism efforts, protecting international missions and dignitaries and, arguably, safeguarding Trump Tower, city officials said.

“Here in New York City and in cities across this nation, this order could in fact undermine public safety,” Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Wednesday evening — a concern echoed by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser. ... White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the Trump administration is going to “strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.”

Trump signed an executive order that appeared more limited than that. It referred to withholding Justice Department and Homeland Security funds from only those jurisdictions that bar local officials from communicating with federal authorities about someone’s immigration status.

— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata

 

More Below the Ad

Advertisement

Square, Site wide
TAGS:


Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
 
Right 1, Site wide - BlogAds Premium
 
Right 2, Site wide - Blogads
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
 
Join the Liberal Blog Advertising Network
 
 
 

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 