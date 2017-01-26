|
‘Sanctuary Cities’ Refuse to Be Bullied by Trump and His Threats to Cut Funding
Posted on Jan 26, 2017
Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Providence, R.I., are among several cities to declare they will protect undocumented immigrants despite Donald Trump’s possibly unconstitutional ultimatums. Perhaps the most cutting response has come from his home city of New York, where officials have pointed out that reducing funding could result in a security hazard for Trump and his family.
It seems the newly minted president has forgotten that two can play his game.
From The Associated Press:
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
