|
|
July 23, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Republicans’ Attempts to Scrap the ACA Have Had a Surprising Side Effect
Posted on Jul 23, 2017
In their bids to pass health care legislation, or possibly to repeal the Affordable Care Act with the intention of replacing it later, Senate Republicans have apparently pulled off a stunt their Democratic counterparts couldn’t manage: They’ve made the legislation known as Obamacare popular among a majority of Americans.
The New York Times reports that support for the Affordable Care Act has risen since the election, with more people now viewing the law favorably than unfavorably:
After the success of Trump’s campaign promising smaller government, Republicans are now working in the face of a growing consensus that the government should guarantee health insurance to all. The Times’ write-up cites a Pew survey from January, which states that 60 percent of Americans believe that the government should be responsible for ensuring that all Americans have health care — up from 51 percent since last year.
This all adds to the difficulty Senate Republicans will have to pass health care legislation. Their repeal-only plan, which would repeal Obamacare without a concrete plan B at the ready, leaving some 20 million previously covered Americans without insurance, has been dealt a blow by the Senate parliamentarian, whose members say it breaks several rules, according to Politico:
Republicans plan to vote again next week on whether to begin additional debates on repealing Obamacare, but key senators increasingly are urging bipartisanship in the hopes of a successful vote. “Should have been bipartisan when Obamacare was passed. It should be now as well,” Republican Senator John Barrasso said Sunday on ”Face the Nation.” “For big things that affect the country, it should be done in a bipartisan way,” he added. Reports CBS:
As for those Americans who originally hated the ACA, many have found that their feelings have evolved. The New York Times’ piece adds:
The shift in sentiment regarding the ACA might have less to do with genuine appreciation for it and more to do with fear of what might replace it. The change has also entailed additional support for Medicaid, which would face the deepest cuts in its 52 year history under the Republican plans.
—Posted by Emily Wells
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation