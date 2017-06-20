|
|
June 21, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
|
|
|
Karen Handel Prevails Over Jon Ossoff in High-Stakes Georgia Election
Posted on Jun 20, 2017
Tuesday’s special election between young Democratic upstart Jon Ossoff and GOP challenger Karen Handel for the House seat representing Georgia’s 6th Congressional District—a contest that drew intense interest on a national scale for half a year—has culminated in a close race that was called in Handel’s favor by the day’s end.
[Early Wednesday morning, The New York Times had Handel with 51.9 percent of the vote and Ossoff with 48.1. At that point, 134,595 ballots had been counted for the Republican and 124,893 for the Democrat.]
Since the contest itself represented broader stakes than the single seat in Congress vacated by Tom Price, now President Trump’s secretary of health and human services, it only follows that the result would be read accordingly. The battle between Handel, 55, and Ossoff, 30, had been framed by the mainstream media as a de facto referendum on Trump, as well as a chance for the spectacularly well-funded Ossoff to bring back some firepower to the Democratic side of the aisle, as Politico noted in a report announcing Handel’s win:
Another reason for the close scrutiny of Georgia’s 6th District had to do with claims by voting rights watchers that the Republican Party has been using a combination of tactics—ranging from the more roundabout approach of gerrymandering to out-and-out voter suppression strategies—to maintain its hold on power in contested zones across America.
READ: Alliance of Activists Converging in Georgia to Launch Voting Rights Project
Investigative reporter Greg Palast, who for many years has been tracking the voter suppression issue around the country, recently took his questions about reported voter registration and purging problems, and in particular the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program, directly to the now victorious Karen Handel while she was courting the voters. That interview ended abruptly, but Palast maintained his watch over the voter rolls.
Late Wednesday night, President Trump phoned Handel, who told a reporter: “He wished me well, said it was a great campaign, that he was very proud of me. He said he knew I was going to win. I’m glad I did.”
In light of the Republican success Tuesday, those hoping for an early sign of a midterm shakeup on Capitol Hill will have to wait until the main event itself in November 2018. Meanwhile, Handel will represent more than her voters, as she’s the first Republican woman from Georgia to win a seat in Congress.
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
Banner, End of Story, Desktop
Banner, End of Story, Mobile
Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:
Related Entries
New and Improved Comments
If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.
|
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide
Join the conversation