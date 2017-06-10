Top Leaderboard, Site wide
Truthdig: Drilling Beneath the Headlines
June 10, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
x

Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Trending:
Most Read
Most Comments

REPORTS
Dear President Trump: Breaking Up (Banks) Isn’t Hard to Do
 By Nomi Prins / TomDispatch
Bernie Sanders Is Rallying Supporters for a ‘Pivotal Moment’
 By David Weigel / The Washington Post
The Tillerson-Trump Rumble Over Qatar Shows White House Divisions
 By Juan Cole / Informed Comment

Ear to the Ground
Reporter Arrested During Trump Inauguration Protests May Face 75 Years in Prison
Latino Students in Philadelphia Draw Comics to Reveal Their Fears About Immigration
Drug Overdose Deaths Surged in 2016, Preliminary Report Shows
Oculus Founder Is Developing New Surveillance Technology With Help From Peter Thiel

A/V Booth
Chris Hedges on How to Create Effective Resistance to Fascism (Video)
How Media Monopolies Are Undermining Democracy and Threatening Net Neutrality (Audio)

Animation
Presidential Pens (Video)

Arts & Culture
‘Lear,’ Not ‘1984,’ Defines the Trump Era
 By Ron Charles
Nobel Winner Bob Dylan Releases Speech on How His Words and Songs Relate to Literature
 By Steven Rosenfeld / AlterNet
The Arab American Left and Palestine: The Untold Story
 By Marjorie Cohn
Wrestling With His Angel
 By Allen Barra

Truthdig Bazaar
The Inheritance

The Inheritance

By David E. Sanger
$17.79
People of the Book

People of the Book

Zachary Karabell
1.78

Jr. Hoodie

$35
more items

 
Ear to the Ground
Email this item Print this item

Reporter Arrested During Trump Inauguration Protests May Face 75 Years in Prison

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

  Reporters, demonstrators and police during protests on Inauguration Day. (Screen shot via YouTube)

Aaron Cantú was one of a handful of journalists arrested during the Washington, D.C., protests against Donald Trump’s inauguration. While other reporters have seen their charges dropped, a federal grand jury has indicted Cantú, who faces a 75-year prison sentence if convicted.

The Huffington Post reports:

Cantú, who says he was working as a journalist at the time, was one of 230 people arrested during violent demonstrations held Jan. 20 as President Donald Trump was sworn into office. Six other journalists were among those detained by authorities, all of whom have since had charges against them dropped.

A grand jury indicted Cantú last week on eight felony charges, including inciting a riot, rioting and conspiracy to riot, according to his current employer, the Santa Fe Reporter. The paper published a story in defense of his actions, and the outlet’s editor said it continued to “stand behind him.”

The Daily Beast says a video filmed by a conservative reporter shows that Cantú wasn’t near disruptive protesters.

The video “showed Cantú in the middle of a group of reporters, a considerable distance from demonstrators,” the Daily Beast writes. “He appeared to be rubbing pepper spray from his eyes.”

Watch the video below (the moment referenced by the Daily Beast begins around the 8:15 mark):

“One person arrested during the protests, who requested anonymity due to pending charges, said police conducted arrests broadly, after a large group of people moving through the streets became stalled against a police line,” the Daily Beast continues. “Police tactics were quickly called into question, and became the subject of a D.C. Police Complaints Board report the following month, which found that ‘some arrests may not have been carried out according to the Standard Operating Procedures, and that less than lethal weapons were used indiscriminately and without adequate warnings in certain instances.’ ”

“Aaron is an experienced journalist who disclosed this pending case during the hiring process,” Julie Ann Grimm, editor and publisher of the Santa Fe Reporter, told the Huffington Post. “We stand behind him and look forward to his continued good work in his new home in Santa Fe.”

Read more here.

—Posted by Emma Niles

Watch a selection of Wibbitz videos based on Truthdig stories:


Get a book from one of our contributors in the Truthdig Bazaar.

Related Entries

Get truth delivered to
your inbox every day.



New and Improved Comments

If you have trouble leaving a comment, review this help page. Still having problems? Let us know. If you find yourself moderated, take a moment to review our comment policy.

Join the conversation

Load Comments
Right Top, Site wide - Care2
 
Right Skyscraper, Site Wide
Right Internal Skyscraper, Site wide

Like Truthdig on Facebook

 