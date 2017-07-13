|
Congressman Says Administration Is ‘Anxious to Get Started’ With Mass Deportation of Immigrants
Posted on Jul 13, 2017
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) met with Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday to discuss immigration. After the meeting, CHC member Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., warned immigrants with DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) or TPS (Temporary Protected Status) to “prepare for the worst,” Latino Rebels reports.
“They actually want to take millions of people who are documented—with our own government—make them undocumented, and then go after them and their families,” Gutiérrez said in a statement. “So, I fear for anybody currently with DACA or TPS. This was a wake-up call that [Donald] Trump, [Jeff] Sessions and Kelly are serious about mass deportation and are anxious to get started.”
The Obama adminstration started DACA in 2012 to protect immigrants brought to the United States as children. The program currently has over 800,000 recipients, or Dreamers. They are now are at risk of being deported, after being in a state of limbo since Donald Trump took office as president.
Republican officials in 10 states have threatened to sue Trump if he doesn’t rescind DACA by Sept. 5.
According to the Migration Policy Institute, the U.S. started TPS in 1990 as a form of temporary humanitarian relief and now provides that relief to over 300,000 people from 10 countries: El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The Homeland Security Department secretary may designate a foreign country for TPS status if conditions in the country (armed conflict, natural disasters or “extraordinary” conditions) prevent people from returning safely to their homeland. TPS beneficiaries are safe from deportation and allowed to work in the U.S. until their TPS designation ends.
Life could change soon for TPS immigrants in the same way it would for DACA dreamers.
“I have never left a meeting so emotionally affected than from what I just heard inside,” Gutiérrez told McLatchy DC after the sitdown with Kelly. “And I’m positive that my colleagues heard the same thing that I heard.”
Read Gutiérrez’s complete statement below:
—Posted by Eric Ortiz
