March 28, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Rep. Devin Nunes Determined to Lead House Investigation Into Russia, Despite Growing Opposition
Posted on Mar 28, 2017
Rep. Nunes spoke to CNN Tuesday about his role in the Russian inquiry.
Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is responsible for looking into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia during the 2016 election. Nunes himself, however, served on President Trump’s transition team and has been accused of leading a biased investigation because of his close ties with Trump’s administration. On Tuesday, new reports cast further suspicion on Nunes’ impartiality and prompted one Republican representative to call for Nunes to recuse himself.
The first headline came from The Washington Post, which revealed Tuesday that “[t]he Trump administration sought to block former acting attorney general Sally Yates from testifying to Congress in the House investigation of links between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.”
It continues:
In a piece also published Tuesday, The New Yorker asserts that the White House has been coordinating with Nunes.
“The evidence is now clear that the White House and Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, have worked together to halt what was previously billed as a sweeping investigation of Russian interference in last year’s election,” writes Ryan Lizza. Lizza goes on to highlight numerous incidents in the past month in which the White House and Nunes coordinated, including on the issue of incidental collection.
In another instance, Lizza writes:
Despite this barrage of news surrounding his relationship with the White House, Nunes is committed to remaining chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Early Tuesday, he spoke with CNN reporters about his commitment to the investigation (watch the full video at the top of this page).
Unfortunately for Nunes, it is no longer just the Democrats’ problem. Rep. Walter Jones, a Republican from North Carolina, told The Hill Tuesday that Nunes should recuse himself from leading the investigation.
“How can you be chairman of a major committee and do all these things behind the scenes and keep your credibility? You can’t keep your credibility,” Jones said. “If anything has shown that we need a commission, this has done it by the way he has acted. That’s the only way you can bring integrity to the process. The integrity of the committee looking into this has been tainted.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, continues to support Nunes.
—Posted by Emma Niles
New and Improved Comments
