January 3, 2017
Statements and opinions expressed in articles are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.
Amid Public Backlash, House Republicans Abandon Plan to Gut Ethics Office
Posted on Jan 3, 2017
Less than 24 hours after the House GOP voted to essentially eliminate the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), Republican lawmakers announced a reversal of the move. CNN reported:
The initial vote to gut the OCE, which “was created in 2008 in the aftermath of a series of scandals involving House lawmakers,” came during an unannounced session late Monday, in which House Republicans voted “over the objections of Speaker Paul D. Ryan,” The New York Times reported.
“The changes would have renamed the OCE as the Office of Congressional Complaint Review and ensured that the office would not have been allowed to employ a spokesperson, investigate anonymous tips or refer criminal wrongdoing to prosecutors without the express consent of the Ethics Committee,” according to The Washington Post.
As the news of this vote spread early Tuesday, politicians of both parties publicly criticized the move. Most notably, President-elect Donald Trump—who campaigned heavily on the promise of ridding Washington, D.C., of elite insiders—took to Twitter to criticize the move:
#DTS stands for Trump’s slogan “Drain the Swamp,” although many have pointed to Trump’s own cabinet picks as a reflection of elitist influences in politics.
Along with Trump, “House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed changing the OCE when rank-and-file Republicans decided to defy them with a vote on Monday,” The Washington Post reported.
Additionally, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch criticized the vote. President Tom Fitton stated in a press release:
Top Democrats also lambasted the House GOP’s move. Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke out on Twitter, where she added a critique of the incoming Trump administration’s ethical dilemmas:
Sen. Chuck Schumer also argued that the vote showed how GOP lawmakers failed to “keep their party promise”:
The New York Times labeled the House GOP’s quick reversal “embarrassing,” and few politicians on either side of the issue have reacted publicly to the sudden change.
Rep. Susan W. Brooks, the incoming chairwoman of the House Ethics Committee, stated that she plans to “work in a bipartisan manner” with the OCE to “ensure its independence [and] maintain the highest ethical standards of the House.” She also released a full statement on Twitter:
It’s not clear what motivated the about-face, but The Washington Post reported that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy held a meeting that may have spooked House Republicans:
The OCE may still face changes in the future, however. NPR reported that according to Brooks, “the ethics panel will review the proposal and come back to the conference with any recommendations by late summer or early fall.”
—Posted by Emma Niles.
