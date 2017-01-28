|
January 28, 2017

Protesters at Kennedy International Airport Urge Release of Detained Travelers
Posted on Jan 28, 2017
One day after President Trump signed an executive order severely limiting the arrival of refugees from Muslim-majority countries to the United States, dozens gathered outside New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to urge the release of detained travelers.
Protesters began rallying early Saturday outside the airport, where 12 people were being detained. One man, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, “was released Saturday afternoon without explanation from federal officials.”
According to The Guardian, Darweesh “had worked in Iraq for the US government for 10 years.”
It’s not just a handful of protesters who jumped into action Saturday, however. Darweesh is one of two plaintiffs now represented by the American Civil Liberties Union in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The other plaintiff, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, “was coming to the US to join his wife who had worked for a US contractor,” says The Guardian.
According to an ACLU press release:
Two members of the House of Representatives also attended the protest. They are Nydia Velazquez and Jerry Nadler, both representing districts in New York:
“This is the soul of America,” Darweesh said outside Kennedy Airport shortly after his release. “This is why I left my country to come here.”
“We have the Constitution. We have the law,” he continued. “No man can do whatever he wants.”
The Washington Post reports that “at least one refugee family is detained at San Francisco International Airport, but it is not clear how many refugees are currently held at airports nationwide.”
—Posted by Emma Niles.
