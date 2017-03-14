|
Part of Trump’s 2005 Tax Return Makes News, With Fanfare to Spare (Video)
Posted on Mar 14, 2017
It took a good 23 minutes, but MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow eventually got to the point of her Tuesday night telecast and relayed the news she’d teased ahead of her show.
Earlier that afternoon, Maddow took to Twitter with word of a big story in the works:
The setup worked, and by the start of “The Rachel Maddow Show” at 9 p.m. EST it was clear that other mainstream outlets were hopping to, as CNN’s news chyron also advertised forthcoming details on the president’s 2005 tax return.
More than a third of the way into the hour, however, Maddow was still riffing about, among other subjects, the political significance of the information she still had not revealed, causing consternation among some of her peers in the press:
Well before that point, news of Maddow’s impending report had made its way to the White House, prompting Trump’s camp to step on the story by releasing the forms in discussion:
The Daily Beast also jumped on the forms in a bid to pre-empt their on-air disclosure on MSNBC:
And that was how the news sausage got made, but as to whether there was any actual meat to be found was another matter.
Here’s what The New York Times made of the data:
Take a look at the two-page leak here, and watch the substantive portion of Maddow’s show below (MSNBC via YouTube):
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
