March 4, 2017 Disclaimer: Please read.
Palantir Technologies Is Creating a Vast Immigration Database
Posted on Mar 4, 2017
Palantir Technologies, a software company founded by Silicon Valley conservative Peter Thiel, has almost finished creating a $41 million program for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The new technology, called Investigative Case Management (ICM), will greatly help ICE and the Trump administration deport undocumented immigrants.
Palantir won the government contract in 2014 and is expected to complete the project this fall. Spencer Woodman at The Intercept explained:
Woodman also warned that the technology could be used against U.S. citizens as well as undocumented immigrants:
According to Woodman, Palantir likely will play a “prominent role” in helping ICE deport millions of undocumented immigrants under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.
“With its full deployment arriving just in time for the Trump transition, ICM appears well positioned to respond to a new set of demands being placed on ICE by a president elected on promises of deporting immigrants en masse,” Woodman wrote.
Read the full report here.
—Posted by Emma Niles
