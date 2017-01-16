|
Oxfam Finds Eight Men Have as Much Wealth as Half of the World’s Population
Posted on Jan 16, 2017
On Monday, as many across the United States celebrated the nation’s greatest civil rights hero, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and elites from around the world gather for the 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the international charity Oxfam released a damning analysis about income inequality.
It turns out less men than one can count on two hands are hoarding half the world’s wealth, a fact Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Oxfam International, calls “obscene.” While the original report, published a year ago, had stated 62 of the super rich had as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, as new information came to light, the organization whittled the figure down to an astounding eight men, most of which are American (aside from a Spaniard and a Mexican).
“This is the perfect but horribly sad point to make on MLK day,” wrote Truthdig editor-in-chief Robert Scheer in an email to the publication’s editors. “It is so easy to blast Donald Trump over his slight of John Lewis while ignoring the abysmal failure of the liberal/moderate elite to address growing income inequality — Nay, to author this horrid development.
“And it is a scandal,” Scheer continued, “that MLK’s home of Atlanta remains a center of so much poverty a half century after his death.”
From The Associated Press:
— Posted by Natasha Hakimi Zapata
