May 30, 2017
One Officer Involved in Tamir Rice Case Is Fired, Another Suspended
Posted on May 30, 2017
On Tuesday, just over 30 months after 12-year-old Tamir Rice was killed by Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann, the city’s police department fired Loehmann. However, that disciplinary action wasn’t the result of Loehmann’s shooting the African-American boy, who was holding a toy gun.
Instead, Loehmann lost his job because he hadn’t disclosed all the facts about his employment record when he put in an application with the department. According to CNN, Officer Frank Garmback, who accompanied Loehmann on the call that led to Rice’s death, was also given a punishment: a 10-day suspension for breaking tactical rules as he drove to the scene. CNN reported:
Among the details Loehmann had omitted from his 2013 application to join Cleveland’s police force was his prior resignation, under threat of firing, from a nearby department in Independence, Ohio.
—Posted by Kasia Anderson
