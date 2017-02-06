|
February 6, 2017

On March 8, Women Worldwide Will Strike Against Trump
Posted on Feb 6, 2017
On March 8, women worldwide will reaffirm the power of the women’s marches of Jan. 21 by striking to mobilize populations against President Trump, his antisocial policies and the “ongoing neoliberal attack on social provision and labor rights.”
On Monday, The Guardian published a call for women everywhere to participate in a strike led by “feminist groups from around 30 countries.” The authors of the call are academics and activists Linda Martín Alcoff, Cinzia Arruzza, Tithi Bhattacharya, Nancy Fraser, Barbara Ransby, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Rasmea Yousef Odeh and Angela Davis.
“In our view, it is not enough to oppose Trump and his aggressively misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist policies,” the women wrote. “Lean-in feminism and other variants of corporate feminism have failed the overwhelming majority of us, who do not have access to individual self-promotion and advancement and whose conditions of life can be improved only through policies that defend social reproduction, secure reproductive justice and guarantee labor rights. As we see it, the new wave of women’s mobilization must address all these concerns in a frontal way. It must be a feminism for the 99%.”
“The women’s marches of 21 January have shown that in the United States, too, a new feminist movement may be in the making,” they continue. “It is important not to lose momentum.”
—Posted by Alexander Reed Kelly
